Wilmeri Valera went 2 for 4 with four RBIs to help No. 12 Whittier roll past No. 21 Clinton in the Division 1 softball Round of 32. Kayden Ouellette scored three runs, Kaityn Hurley had two hits and scored twice and Maddie Noury scored a run and drove in another for the winners.
Whittier advances to the Round of 16, against Archbishop Williams on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Doubles help Andover advance
Abhay Yajurvedi and Nik Narina won No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1 and Nate Gellman and Conor Rea took No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-2 as Andover edged Boston Latin 3-2 in the Division 1 Round of 32. Joe Colecchi added a win at No. 2 singles (6-0, 6-1) for the Golden Warriors, who now await the winner of Brookline and Malden which will be played on Tuesday.
Pinkerton volleyball scores tourney upset
Zach Youkstetter scored 19 digs, and No. 10-seeded Pinkerton delivered an all-around offensive effort to upset No. 7 Winacunnet 3-0 in the New Hampshire first round. Adam Freiburger added seven kills and three blocks and John Collins had 12 assists for the Astros, who will travel to No. 2 Hollis-Brookline on Tuesday (6 p.m.)
Central volleyball eliminated
Despite 10 service points for Keith Shaheen, Central Catholic volleyball fell to Westford Academy 3-0 in the Division 1 Round of 32. Ryan McShan added eight kills and Juanjose Cabrera had 15 digs
