The Andover High girls, fresh off Friday night's rugged win over North Andover, will head to the Division 1 state semifinals on Monday night.
No. 1 Andover, now 24-0, will face No. 4 Wachusett Regional (21-2) at Woburn High with a 7:15 p.m. tip.
Wachusett advanced with a 51-39 win over Springfield Central in the state quarterfinals.
Here's the up-to-date schedule including Friday night's area results:
Friday, March 10
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1 Quarterfinals
Newton North 55, Lawrence 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 Quarterfinals
Andover 50, North Andover 43
Saturday, March 11
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1 Quarterfinals
Waltham at North Andover, 5 p.m.
Needham at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Mass. Division 2
State Semifinals
Andover vs. Duxbury at Loring Arena, Framingham, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
NH Division I
State Championship at UNH
Pinkerton vs Bedford, 7 p.m.
NH Division II
State Championship at UNH
Pelham vs. Pembroke, 10 a.m.
Monday, March 13
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mass. Division 1
State Semifinals at Woburn High
Andover vs. Wachusett Regional, 7:15 p.m.
