230307-et-cru-AndoverGirlsHoop-20.jpg

Captain Amelia Hanscom and the Andover Warriors will face Wachusett Regional on Monday night at Woburn High in the Division 1 state semifinals.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

The Andover High girls, fresh off Friday night's rugged win over North Andover, will head to the Division 1 state semifinals on Monday night.

No. 1 Andover, now 24-0, will face No. 4 Wachusett Regional (21-2) at Woburn High with a 7:15 p.m. tip.

Wachusett advanced with a 51-39 win over Springfield Central in the state quarterfinals.

Here's the up-to-date schedule including Friday night's area results:

 

Friday, March 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Newton North 55, Lawrence 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 Quarterfinals

Andover 50, North Andover 43

Saturday, March 11

BOYS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1 Quarterfinals

Waltham at North Andover, 5 p.m.

Needham at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Mass. Division 2

State Semifinals

Andover vs. Duxbury at Loring Arena, Framingham, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

NH Division I

State Championship at UNH

Pinkerton vs Bedford, 7 p.m.

NH Division II

State Championship at UNH

Pelham vs. Pembroke, 10 a.m.

Monday, March 13

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mass. Division 1

State Semifinals at Woburn High

Andover vs. Wachusett Regional, 7:15 p.m.

