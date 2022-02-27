TUESDAY, MARCH 1
Boys Basketball
Division 1 Preliminary
Medford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
North Andover at St. John’s-Shrewsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Haverhill at Framingham, 6:30 p.m.
Division 3 Preliminary
Greater Lawrence Tech at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
Boys Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Xaverian vs. Andover at Canton Ice House, 5 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Division 2, Preliminary
Central Catholic vs. Framingham at Loring Arena, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 3
Boys Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
St. John’s-Shrewsbury/North Andover winner at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
North Andover at Attleborough, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Central Catholic vs. Winchester at O’Brien Rink, 7 p.m.
Division 2, Round of 32
Haverhill vs. Gloucester at Talbot Rink, 6 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Stoneham vs. Methuen/Tewksbury at Methuen High School, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
Boys Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
Hingham-St. Paul winner at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Division 4, Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
Newton South/Shrewsbury winner at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Concord-Carlisle/Lynn English winner at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Division 3, Round of 32
Methuen vs. Dracut at Tsongas Arena, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Mansfield vs. HPNA at Haverhill Veterans Memorial Rink, 5 p.m.
Division 2, Round of 32
Franklin vs. Andover at Tewksbury Breakaway Ice Center, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
New England Championships, Day 1, at Providence, R.I.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
Wrestling
New England Championships, Day 2, at Providence, R.I.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.