Jesus Carpio and the Methuen Rangers kick off the 2022 MIAA tournament season locally on Tuesday night when they host Medford in a Division 1 state preliminary round game.

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Boys Basketball

Division 1 Preliminary

Medford at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.

North Andover at St. John’s-Shrewsbury, 6:30 p.m.

Haverhill at Framingham, 6:30 p.m.

Division 3 Preliminary

Greater Lawrence Tech at Hudson, 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

Boys Hockey

Division 1, Round of 32

Xaverian vs. Andover at Canton Ice House, 5 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Division 2, Preliminary

Central Catholic vs. Framingham at Loring Arena, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Boys Basketball

Division 1, Round of 32

St. John’s-Shrewsbury/North Andover winner at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Division 1, Round of 32

North Andover at Attleborough, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Division 1, Round of 32

Central Catholic vs. Winchester at O’Brien Rink, 7 p.m.

Division 2, Round of 32

Haverhill vs. Gloucester at Talbot Rink, 6 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Division 1, Round of 32

Stoneham vs. Methuen/Tewksbury at Methuen High School, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Boys Basketball

Division 1, Round of 32

Hingham-St. Paul winner at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Division 4, Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Division 1, Round of 32

Newton South/Shrewsbury winner at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Concord-Carlisle/Lynn English winner at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Division 3, Round of 32

Methuen vs. Dracut at Tsongas Arena, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Division 1, Round of 32

Mansfield vs. HPNA at Haverhill Veterans Memorial Rink, 5 p.m.

Division 2, Round of 32

Franklin vs. Andover at Tewksbury Breakaway Ice Center, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

New England Championships, Day 1, at Providence, R.I.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Wrestling

New England Championships, Day 2, at Providence, R.I.

