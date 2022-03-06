220304-et-cru-CentralCatholicBoys-8.jpg

Central Catholic captain Marcus Rivera attempts to save the ball in the Raiders’ state tournament-opening win over Hingham. The Raiders play at Beverly on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Monday, March 7

Boys Basketball

Division 1 Round of 16

Winchester at Andover, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Girls Basketball

Division 1 Round of 16

North Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Framingham at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9

Girls Hockey

Division 2 Round of 16

Canton vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Center (Tewksbury), 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9

Girls Hockey

Division 1 Round of 16

Reading vs. HPNA at Haverhill Veterans Memorial Rink, 5 p.m.

