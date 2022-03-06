Monday, March 7
Boys Basketball
Division 1 Round of 16
Winchester at Andover, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Girls Basketball
Division 1 Round of 16
North Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Framingham at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Girls Hockey
Division 2 Round of 16
Canton vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Center (Tewksbury), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Girls Hockey
Division 1 Round of 16
Reading vs. HPNA at Haverhill Veterans Memorial Rink, 5 p.m.
