Wed., March 9

Girls Hockey

D2 (Rd of 16)

Canton 2, Andover 1 (OT)

Girls Hockey

D1 (Rd of 16)

HPNA 2, Reading 0

Fri., March 11

Girls Basketball

D1 (Rd of 8)

Bishop Feehan at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Newton North at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., March 12

Boys Basketball

D1 (Rd of 8)

Wachusett at Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Central Catholic at BC High, 2:30 p.m.

NOTE: HPNA will face Austin Prep. But the date, time and location are still TBA.

