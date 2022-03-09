Wed., March 9
Girls Hockey
D2 (Rd of 16)
Canton 2, Andover 1 (OT)
Girls Hockey
D1 (Rd of 16)
HPNA 2, Reading 0
Fri., March 11
Girls Basketball
D1 (Rd of 8)
Bishop Feehan at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Newton North at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Sat., March 12
Boys Basketball
D1 (Rd of 8)
Wachusett at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Central Catholic at BC High, 2:30 p.m.
NOTE: HPNA will face Austin Prep. But the date, time and location are still TBA.
