Wednesday, June 7
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen 2, Xaverian 1
NH Division I State Semifinals
Pinkerton 3, Concord 0
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Lincoln-Sudbury 16, Andover 10
NH Division I State Semifinals
Pinkerton 13, Exeter 12
NH Division II State Semifinals
Portsmouth 11, Windham 4
NH Division III State Semifinals
Campbell 8, Pelham 0
Girls Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Wellesley 14, North Andover 8
Central 9, Chelmsford 7
Softball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 1
Central Catholic 14, Arlington 2
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Winchester 5, Andover 0
Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Needham 3, Methuen 0
Thursday, June 8
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic vs. Chelmsford at NECC, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Catholic Memorial at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
NH Division I State Semifinals
Hollis Brookline vs. Windham, 5 p.m., at Nashua South High School
Friday, June 9
Softball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
North Andover at Wachusett, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Methuen at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Baseball
NH Division I State Championship
At Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester
Pinkerton vs. Londonderry, time TBA
Sunday, June 11
Boys Lacrosse
NH Division I State Championship
At Exeter High School
Pinkerton Academy vs. Bishop Guertin, 2:30 p.m.
