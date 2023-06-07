Wednesday, June 7

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen 2, Xaverian 1

NH Division I State Semifinals

Pinkerton 3, Concord 0

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Lincoln-Sudbury 16, Andover 10

NH Division I State Semifinals

Pinkerton 13, Exeter 12

NH Division II State Semifinals

Portsmouth 11, Windham 4

NH Division III State Semifinals

Campbell 8, Pelham 0

Girls Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Wellesley 14, North Andover 8

Central 9, Chelmsford 7

Softball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 1

Central Catholic 14, Arlington 2

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Winchester 5, Andover 0

Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Needham 3, Methuen 0

Thursday, June 8

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic vs. Chelmsford at NECC, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Catholic Memorial at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

NH Division I State Semifinals

Hollis Brookline vs. Windham, 5 p.m., at Nashua South High School

Friday, June 9

Softball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

North Andover at Wachusett, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Methuen at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Baseball

NH Division I State Championship

At Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester

Pinkerton vs. Londonderry, time TBA

Sunday, June 11

Boys Lacrosse

NH Division I State Championship

At Exeter High School

Pinkerton Academy vs. Bishop Guertin, 2:30 p.m.

