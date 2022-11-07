Sunday

Girls SoccerMass. Division 1 Round of 32

Framingham 1, Andover 0

Monday

Boys Soccer

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

VolleyballMass. Division 1 Round of 16

Winchester at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Boys SoccerMass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central vs. St. John’s-Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.

Girls SoccerMass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen vs. Newton South, TBA

Field HockeyMass. Division 1 Round of 16

Acton-Boxboro at Andover, 5 p.m.

