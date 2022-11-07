Sunday
Girls SoccerMass. Division 1 Round of 32
Framingham 1, Andover 0
Monday
Boys Soccer
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
VolleyballMass. Division 1 Round of 16
Winchester at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys SoccerMass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central vs. St. John’s-Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.
Girls SoccerMass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen vs. Newton South, TBA
Field HockeyMass. Division 1 Round of 16
Acton-Boxboro at Andover, 5 p.m.
