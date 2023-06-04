Saturday, June 3

Baseball

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Pinkerton 10, Portsmouth 2

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover 14, Framingham 6

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Pinkerton Academy 15, Londonderry 7

NH Division II Quarterfinals

Windham 5, Winnacunnet 2

St. Thomas 10, Timberlane 6

NH Division III Quarterfinals

Pelham 14, Laconia 5

Softball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Methuen 7, New Bedford 3

Central 16, Beverly 3

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Salem 15, Londonderry 6

Concord 3, Timberlane 0

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover 3, North Middlesex 2

NH Division I First Round

Souhegan 3, Salem 2

Sunday, June 4

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central 12, Attleboro 4

Methuen 3, Andover 1

Girls Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Franklin 19, Andover 8

Softball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover 24, Newton South 3

Attleboro 17, Andover 4

Mass. Division 3 Round of 32

Hudson 16, Greater Lawrence Tech 0

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Abington 8, Whittier Tech 1

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover 5, Franklin 0

Monday, June 5

Baseball

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Bay Path Tech, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Methuen at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Mass. Round of 32

King Philip at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

North Andover at St. John's-Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

Girls Lacrosse

NH Division II State Semifinals

Hollis Brookline vs. Windham, 5 p.m.

Softball

NH Division I State Semifinals

Salem vs. Concord at Plymouth State, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Andover at Lexington, 4 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Haverhill at Saint John’s Prep, 5 p.m.

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Goffstown at Windham, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7

Baseball

NH Division I State Semifinals

Pinkerton vs. Concord at Holman Stadium, Nashua, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7:30 p.m.

NH Division I State Semifinals

Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.

NH Division II State Semifinals

Windham vs. Portsmouth at Stellos Stadium, Nashua, 7:15 p.m.

NH Division III State Semifinals

Pelham vs. Campbell at Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Winchester at Andover, 4 p.m.

