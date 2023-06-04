Saturday, June 3
Baseball
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton 10, Portsmouth 2
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover 14, Framingham 6
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Pinkerton Academy 15, Londonderry 7
NH Division II Quarterfinals
Windham 5, Winnacunnet 2
St. Thomas 10, Timberlane 6
NH Division III Quarterfinals
Pelham 14, Laconia 5
Softball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Methuen 7, New Bedford 3
Central 16, Beverly 3
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Salem 15, Londonderry 6
Concord 3, Timberlane 0
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover 3, North Middlesex 2
NH Division I First Round
Souhegan 3, Salem 2
Sunday, June 4
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central 12, Attleboro 4
Methuen 3, Andover 1
Girls Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Franklin 19, Andover 8
Softball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover 24, Newton South 3
Attleboro 17, Andover 4
Mass. Division 3 Round of 32
Hudson 16, Greater Lawrence Tech 0
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Abington 8, Whittier Tech 1
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover 5, Franklin 0
Monday, June 5
Baseball
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Bay Path Tech, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Methuen at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Mass. Round of 32
King Philip at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
North Andover at St. John's-Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
Girls Lacrosse
NH Division II State Semifinals
Hollis Brookline vs. Windham, 5 p.m.
Softball
NH Division I State Semifinals
Salem vs. Concord at Plymouth State, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Andover at Lexington, 4 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Haverhill at Saint John’s Prep, 5 p.m.
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Goffstown at Windham, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Baseball
NH Division I State Semifinals
Pinkerton vs. Concord at Holman Stadium, Nashua, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7:30 p.m.
NH Division I State Semifinals
Pinkerton at Exeter, 5 p.m.
NH Division II State Semifinals
Windham vs. Portsmouth at Stellos Stadium, Nashua, 7:15 p.m.
NH Division III State Semifinals
Pelham vs. Campbell at Bank of NH Stadium, Laconia, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Winchester at Andover, 4 p.m.
