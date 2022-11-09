Wednesday
Boys Soccer
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
St. John’s-Shrewsbury 3, Central Catholic 2 (5-3 in PKs)
Field Hockey
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Andover 4, Acton-Boxboro 0
Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Andover 3, Haverhill 2
Thursday
Girls Soccer
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Methuen at Newton South, 4:15
Friday
Football
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
No. 8 Methuen at No. 1 Franklin, 6 p.m.
No. 7 St. John’s Prep at No. 2 Andover, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Everett at No. 3 Central Catholic, 5 p.m
NH Division I State Quarterfinals
No. 5 Bishop Guertin at No. 4 Pinkerton Academy, 7 p.m.
Mass. State Vocational Playoff
Greater Lawrence Tech at Montachusett Tech, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 8
Andover at Newton South, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Football
NH Division I State Quarterfinals
No. 6 Timberlane at No. 3 Exeter, 1 p.m.
NH Division II State Semifinals
No. 3 Bow at No. 2 Pelham, 1 p.m.
