Wednesday

Boys Soccer

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

St. John’s-Shrewsbury 3, Central Catholic 2 (5-3 in PKs)

Field Hockey

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Andover 4, Acton-Boxboro 0

Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Andover 3, Haverhill 2

Thursday

Girls Soccer

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen at Newton South, 4:15

Friday

Football

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

No. 8 Methuen at No. 1 Franklin, 6 p.m.

No. 7 St. John’s Prep at No. 2 Andover, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Everett at No. 3 Central Catholic, 5 p.m

NH Division I State Quarterfinals

No. 5 Bishop Guertin at No. 4 Pinkerton Academy, 7 p.m.

Mass. State Vocational Playoff

Greater Lawrence Tech at Montachusett Tech, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 8

Andover at Newton South, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Football

NH Division I State Quarterfinals

No. 6 Timberlane at No. 3 Exeter, 1 p.m.

NH Division II State Semifinals

No. 3 Bow at No. 2 Pelham, 1 p.m.

