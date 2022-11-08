Monday

Boys Soccer

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Shrewsbury 2, Andover 1

Tuesday

Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Winchester 3, Methuen 0

Wednesday

Boys Soccer

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central vs. St. John’s-Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.

Field Hockey

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Acton-Boxboro at Andover, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Haverhill at Andover, 6 p.m.

 

Thursday

Girls Soccer

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Methuen at Newton South, 4:15

 

Friday

Football

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

No. 8 Methuen at No. 1 Franklin, 6 p.m.

No. 7 St. John’s Prep at No. 2 Andover, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Everett at No. 3 Central Catholic, 7 p.m

NH Division I State Quarterfinals

No. 5 Bishop Guertin at No. 4 Pinkerton Academy, 7 p.m.

Mass. State Vocational Playoff

Greater Lawrence Tech at Montachusett Tech, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Football

NH Division I State Quarterfinals

No. 6 Timberlane at No. 3 Exeter, 1 p.m.

NH Division II State Semifinals

No. 3 Bow at No. 2 Pelham, 1 p.m.

