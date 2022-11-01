221028-et-cru-MethuenFootball-4.jpg

Methuen quarterback Drew Eason comes off a monster performance against North Andover and now leads the Rangers into state playoff action this week. The Rangers host Brockton on Friday night.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Tuesday

Girls Soccer

NH Division II State Semifinals

At Stellos Stadium, Nashua

Pelham 4, Hollis Brookline 3 (OT)

Wednesday

Boys Soccer

NH Division I State Semifinals

At Stellos Stadium, Nashua

Windham vs. Hanover, 6:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Mass. Division 5 Preliminary

Burke at Fellowship Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Thursday

Field Hockey

Mass. Division 1 Preliminary

Methuen at Attleboro, 4:30 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Andover at Bishop Feehan, 5 p.m.

Worcester Doherty at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Football

Non-playoff Games

Danvers at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Greater Lawrence Tech at Saugus, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Chelmsford at Haverhill, 6 p.m.

Friday

Football

NH Division I First Round

Spaulding at Pinkerton Academy 7 p.m.

Concord at Timberlane, 7 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 First Round

Lynn Classical at Andover, 7 p.m.

Brockton at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Braintree at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Non-playoff games

Haverhill at St. John’s Shrewsbury, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Malden Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

NH Division II State Finals

At Stellos Stadium, Nashua

Pelham vs. Bow-Pembroke winner, 7:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier at Sandwich, 3 p.m.

Greater Lawrence Tech at Ursuline Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Football

NH Division I First Round

Bedford at Windham, 2 p.m.

NH Division II Quarterfinals

Plymouth at Pelham, 1 p.m.

Football

Non-playoff games

Ipswich at Whittier Tech, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Quincy at Andover, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you