Tuesday
Girls Soccer
NH Division II State Semifinals
At Stellos Stadium, Nashua
Pelham 4, Hollis Brookline 3 (OT)
Wednesday
Boys Soccer
NH Division I State Semifinals
At Stellos Stadium, Nashua
Windham vs. Hanover, 6:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Mass. Division 5 Preliminary
Burke at Fellowship Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Field Hockey
Mass. Division 1 Preliminary
Methuen at Attleboro, 4:30 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Andover at Bishop Feehan, 5 p.m.
Worcester Doherty at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Football
Non-playoff Games
Danvers at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Greater Lawrence Tech at Saugus, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Chelmsford at Haverhill, 6 p.m.
Friday
Football
NH Division I First Round
Spaulding at Pinkerton Academy 7 p.m.
Concord at Timberlane, 7 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 First Round
Lynn Classical at Andover, 7 p.m.
Brockton at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Braintree at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Non-playoff games
Haverhill at St. John’s Shrewsbury, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Malden Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
NH Division II State Finals
At Stellos Stadium, Nashua
Pelham vs. Bow-Pembroke winner, 7:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier at Sandwich, 3 p.m.
Greater Lawrence Tech at Ursuline Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
Football
NH Division I First Round
Bedford at Windham, 2 p.m.
NH Division II Quarterfinals
Plymouth at Pelham, 1 p.m.
Football
Non-playoff games
Ipswich at Whittier Tech, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Quincy at Andover, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.
