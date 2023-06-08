Thursday, June 8

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic 8, Chelmsford 0

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

North Andover 8, Catholic Memorial 7

Volleyball

NH Division I State Semifinals

Hollis Brookline 3, Windham 0

Friday, June 9

Softball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

North Andover at Wachusett, 4 p.m.

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Methuen at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Baseball

NH Division I State Championship

At Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester

Pinkerton vs. Londonderry, 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

North Andover at Saint John’s Prep, 11 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals

At Haverhill Stadium

Methuen vs. Central Catholic, 12 noon

Boys Lacrosse

NH Division I State Championship

At Exeter High School

Pinkerton Academy vs. Bishop Guertin, 2:30 p.m.

