Thursday, June 8
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic 8, Chelmsford 0
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
North Andover 8, Catholic Memorial 7
Volleyball
NH Division I State Semifinals
Hollis Brookline 3, Windham 0
Friday, June 9
Softball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
North Andover at Wachusett, 4 p.m.
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Methuen at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Baseball
NH Division I State Championship
At Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester
Pinkerton vs. Londonderry, 7 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
North Andover at Saint John’s Prep, 11 a.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
Central Catholic at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 State Quarterfinals
At Haverhill Stadium
Methuen vs. Central Catholic, 12 noon
Boys Lacrosse
NH Division I State Championship
At Exeter High School
Pinkerton Academy vs. Bishop Guertin, 2:30 p.m.
