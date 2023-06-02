Friday, June 2

Baseball

Mass. Division 4 Preliminary Round

Whittier Tech 7, Maimonides 1

Softball

Mass. Division 3 Preliminary Round

Greater Lawrence Tech 3, Southeastern Tech 0

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Ipswich 20, Whittier Tech 5

Girls Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic 21, Newton North 11

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Andover 1

NH Division I First Round

Keene 3, Timberlane 0

Saturday, June 3

Baseball

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Framingham at Andover, 3:30 p.m.

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Londonderry at Pinkerton Academy, 2 p.m.

NH Division II Quarterfinals

Winnacunnet at Windham, 5 p.m.

St. Thomas at Timberlane, 5 p.m.

NH Division III Quarterfinals

Laconia at Pelham, 5 p.m.

Softball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

New Bedford at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Beverly at Central, 12 noon

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Londonderry at Salem, 1 p.m.

Timberlane at Concord, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

North Middlesex at North Andover, 5 p.m.

NH Division I First Round

Salem at Souhegan, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, June 4

Baseball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central vs. Attleboro at Greater Lawrence Tech, 5:15 p.m.

Methuen at Andover, 11 a.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Andover at Franklin, 11 a.m.

Softball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Newton South at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Andover at Attleboro, 11 a.m.

Mass. Division 3 Round of 32

Greater Lawrence Tech at Hudson, 6 p.m.

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Abington, 12:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Franklin at Andover, 11 a.m.

Monday, June 5

Baseball

Mass. Division 4 Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Bay Path Tech, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic at North Andover, 6 p.m.

Methuen at Franklin, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Mass. Round of 32

King Philip at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6

Girls Lacrosse

NH Division II State Semifinals

Hollis Brookline vs. Windham, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mass. Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Mass. Division 1 Round of 32

Haverhill at Saint John’s Prep, 5 p.m.

NH Division I Quarterfinals

Goffstown at Windham, 6 p.m.

