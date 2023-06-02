Friday, June 2
Baseball
Mass. Division 4 Preliminary Round
Whittier Tech 7, Maimonides 1
Softball
Mass. Division 3 Preliminary Round
Greater Lawrence Tech 3, Southeastern Tech 0
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Ipswich 20, Whittier Tech 5
Girls Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic 21, Newton North 11
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Andover 1
NH Division I First Round
Keene 3, Timberlane 0
Saturday, June 3
Baseball
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Framingham at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Londonderry at Pinkerton Academy, 2 p.m.
NH Division II Quarterfinals
Winnacunnet at Windham, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas at Timberlane, 5 p.m.
NH Division III Quarterfinals
Laconia at Pelham, 5 p.m.
Softball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
New Bedford at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Beverly at Central, 12 noon
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Londonderry at Salem, 1 p.m.
Timberlane at Concord, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
North Middlesex at North Andover, 5 p.m.
NH Division I First Round
Salem at Souhegan, 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, June 4
Baseball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central vs. Attleboro at Greater Lawrence Tech, 5:15 p.m.
Methuen at Andover, 11 a.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Andover at Franklin, 11 a.m.
Softball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Newton South at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Andover at Attleboro, 11 a.m.
Mass. Division 3 Round of 32
Greater Lawrence Tech at Hudson, 6 p.m.
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Abington, 12:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Franklin at Andover, 11 a.m.
Monday, June 5
Baseball
Mass. Division 4 Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Bay Path Tech, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic at North Andover, 6 p.m.
Methuen at Franklin, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Mass. Round of 32
King Philip at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Chelmsford at Methuen, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
Girls Lacrosse
NH Division II State Semifinals
Hollis Brookline vs. Windham, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mass. Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Mass. Division 1 Round of 32
Haverhill at Saint John’s Prep, 5 p.m.
NH Division I Quarterfinals
Goffstown at Windham, 6 p.m.
