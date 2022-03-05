Friday’s Games

Boys Basketball

Division 1 Round of 32

Central Catholic 79, Hingham 42

Beverly 87, Haverhill 50

Needham 51, Methuen 41

Division 4, Round of 32

Manchester-Essex 65, Whittier Tech 39

Girls Basketball

Division 1 Round of 32

Andover 62, Newton South 42

Central Catholic 75, Concord Carlisle 33

Boys Hockey

Division 3 Round of 32

Dracut/Tyngsboro 6, Methuen 3

Girls Hockey

Division 1, Round of 32

HPNA 6, Mansfield 1

Division 2 Round of 32

Andover 4, Franklin 0

Saturday, March 5

Boys Hockey

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Concord 5, Salem 1

Monday, March 7

Boys Basketball

Division 1 Round of 16

Winchester at Andover, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 8

Girls Basketball

Division 1 Round of 16

North Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Framingham at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Division 1 Round of 16

Central Catholic at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 9

Girls Hockey

Division 2 Round of 16

Canton vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Center (Tewksbury), 6 p.m.

Scheduling Note

The HPNA girls hockey team will face the winner of Nauset and Reading in the Division 1 Round of 16. Date, site and time are all still TBA.

