Friday’s Games
Boys Basketball
Division 1 Round of 32
Central Catholic 79, Hingham 42
Beverly 87, Haverhill 50
Needham 51, Methuen 41
Division 4, Round of 32
Manchester-Essex 65, Whittier Tech 39
Girls Basketball
Division 1 Round of 32
Andover 62, Newton South 42
Central Catholic 75, Concord Carlisle 33
Boys Hockey
Division 3 Round of 32
Dracut/Tyngsboro 6, Methuen 3
Girls Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
HPNA 6, Mansfield 1
Division 2 Round of 32
Andover 4, Franklin 0
Saturday, March 5
Boys Hockey
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Concord 5, Salem 1
Monday, March 7
Boys Basketball
Division 1 Round of 16
Winchester at Andover, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8
Girls Basketball
Division 1 Round of 16
North Andover at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Framingham at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Division 1 Round of 16
Central Catholic at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 9
Girls Hockey
Division 2 Round of 16
Canton vs. Andover at Breakaway Ice Center (Tewksbury), 6 p.m.
Scheduling Note
The HPNA girls hockey team will face the winner of Nauset and Reading in the Division 1 Round of 16. Date, site and time are all still TBA.
