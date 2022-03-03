Thursday, March 3
Boys Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
Andover 60, St. John’s-Shrewsbury 46
Girls Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
North Andover 53, Attleboro 46
Boys Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Winchester 2, Central Catholic 1
Division 2, Round of 32
Gloucester 8, Haverhill 1
Girls Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Wilmington/Stoneham 2, Methuen/Tewksbury 1
Friday, March 4
Boys Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
Hingham at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Haverhill at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.
Methuen at Needham, 6:45 p.m.
Division 4, Round of 32
Whittier Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Division 1, Round of 32
Newton South at Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Concord-Carlisle at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Division 3, Round of 32
Methuen vs. Dracut at Tsongas Arena, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Division 1, Round of 32
Mansfield vs. HPNA at Haverhill Veterans Memorial Rink, 5 p.m.
Division 2, Round of 32
Franklin vs. Andover at Tewksbury Breakaway Ice Center, 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
New England Championships, Day 1, at Providence, R.I.
Saturday, March 5
Boys Hockey
NH Division 1 Quarterfinals
Salem vs. Concord at Concord’s Everett Arena, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
New England Championships, Day 2, at Providence, R.I.
Scheduling Note
The Andover boys and the North Andover girls basketball will each play in their respective Round of 16 games. Each awaits an opponent with time and date TBA.
