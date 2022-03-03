Thursday, March 3

Boys Basketball

Division 1, Round of 32

Andover 60, St. John’s-Shrewsbury 46

Girls Basketball

Division 1, Round of 32

North Andover 53, Attleboro 46

Boys Hockey

Division 1, Round of 32

Winchester 2, Central Catholic 1

Division 2, Round of 32

Gloucester 8, Haverhill 1

Girls Hockey

Division 1, Round of 32

Wilmington/Stoneham 2, Methuen/Tewksbury 1

Friday, March 4

Boys Basketball

Division 1, Round of 32

Hingham at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Haverhill at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.

Methuen at Needham, 6:45 p.m.

Division 4, Round of 32

Whittier Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Division 1, Round of 32

Newton South at Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Concord-Carlisle at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Division 3, Round of 32

Methuen vs. Dracut at Tsongas Arena, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Division 1, Round of 32

Mansfield vs. HPNA at Haverhill Veterans Memorial Rink, 5 p.m.

Division 2, Round of 32

Franklin vs. Andover at Tewksbury Breakaway Ice Center, 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

New England Championships, Day 1, at Providence, R.I.

Saturday, March 5

Boys Hockey

NH Division 1 Quarterfinals

Salem vs. Concord at Concord’s Everett Arena, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

New England Championships, Day 2, at Providence, R.I.

Scheduling Note

The Andover boys and the North Andover girls basketball will each play in their respective Round of 16 games. Each awaits an opponent with time and date TBA.

