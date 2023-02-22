Admittedly, says head coach Erin Hamlen, it — 8-24-2 — doesn’t look pretty.
“It” is Merrimack College women’s hockey record for the last five months.
But there is a caveat. Merrimack is 2-1 in its last three games.
And if you want to compare it to last year, well, Merrimack entered the Hockey East tournament at the same time last year at 7-24-1, having won its last two games.
Merrimack beat UNH, 4-1, in the first round “play-in” before losing to Northeastern, which not only won the Hockey East tournament but made it to the Frozen Four before losing in the semis.
“Honestly, we have that sort of feeling again, finishing strong with a little bit of momentum,” said Hamlen, entering Wednesday’s tourney opener at Boston University at 7 p.m.
Merrimack beat B.U. earlier in the season, once out of three games, so this is more than “doable.”
“We feel good,” said Hamlen. “We match up pretty well with B.U. They are a heavy and hard team. We have to put the puck in the net to beat them. We are excited for the opportunity.”
It has been a tough year, as the record shows, said Hamlen, with inexperience up the middle — the four centers include three freshmen and a sophomore — and the injury bug.
“We have played a lot of young players maybe a little before we wanted to,” said Hamlen. “But they have learned the rigors of Hockey East, the hard way. We feel like we’re getting better.”
While she hasn’t been among the leading scores, senior Sam Lessick (Burlington, Ont.), has finally developed into the player Hamlen had hoped, after three years in the shadows.
“She’s our go-to player on the penalty kill and she’s on our power play,” said Hamlen of Lessick, who has a goal and eight assists. “She plays every third shift. She’s a big fast forward. I’m very proud of her breakout year.”
One freshmen who stepped up is forward Sophie McKinley (3 goals, 4 assists), of Vernon, B.C., playing a lot of minutes.
“She’s just a good forward, not flashy, just plays solid hockey for us,” said Hamlen.
Defensively, senior Teghan Inglis (Okotoks, Alb.) and junior Natalie Nemes (Kingston, Mass.), a former prep star, have earned kudos as big minute-defenders.
Senior Katie Kaufman (Lake Elmo, Minn.) and sophomore Alexa Pongo (Midhurst, Ont.) are key goal-scorers, each with 11 to lead the Warriors.
“We are excited for the opportunity,” said Hamlen. “We won a tough game in (Orono, Maine), a place we had never won before. It’s something to build on.”
