The job isn’t over for North Andover’s Ryan Connolly, not by a long shot.
But the Scarlet Knights senior cross country star crossed one big accomplishment off his list on Wednesday.
“One of my goals this season was to be undefeated throughout the MVC meets,” said Connolly. “I have that checked off, and that’s really exciting.”
Connolly ran to the overall victory in 16:29.06, finishing the Merrimack Valley Conference regular season undefeated as an individual, while leading North Andover to victories over Andover (21-37) and Haverhill (15-48) in a tri-meet at the Scarlet Knights’ brand new home course. Andover topped Haverhill 18-45.
The North Andover girls also scored a pair of victories over Andover (27-30) and Haverhill (19-38). The Golden Warriors beat the Hillies 19-39.
“It was a great day for North Andover,” said Connolly, an Eagle-Tribune cross country and indoor/outdoor track All-Star as a junior. “Both the boys and girls teams went 2-0 on our home new home course. It’s such a nice course, and we are super happy to have it. I ran pretty well. Both teams have dealt with adversity this season and it is great to see us rounding into good shape by the start of the postseason.”
Runner-up for the boys went to Andover’s Colin Kirn (17:18.45), followed by North Andover’s Luke McGillivray (17:25.06) and Marc Conrad (17:35.94) and Andover’s Peter Stubler (17:50.59). First in for the Hillies was Andreas Burgess (18:07.38).
“After over 20 years of not having a true home course, it was fun for both parents to watch and kids to compete on the trails of Stevens Estate,” said North Andover boys coach Bill Varney. “It was a perfect day on a very rugged course. Ryan Connolly ran low 16’s on a course that is far harder than any championship course left on our schedule.”
On the girls side, Andover’s Eagle-Tribune All-Star Molly Kiley grabbed first in 19:12.37.
“Both North Andover and Haverhill have really strong runners, so it was a good challenge,” said Kiley. “It was close between (North Andover’s) Luna (Prochazkova) and me at the end. She was so smart in the way she paced the majority of the race and was great competition. I think that even though we lost to North Andover, this was a very good race for the team. It was not perfect, but we were able to put up a good fight.”
Prochazkova was right behind Kiley in second (19:16.69). The next in were Scarlet Knights Carley Petersen (21:27.19) and Hannah Shea (21:29.16) and Andover’s Zoie Zeng (22:04.72). Lauren Downer was the first Haverhill finisher (8th, 22:42.05).
“The girls ran great,” said North Andover girls coach Rick Dellechiaie. “We have a lot of injuries, and people who would ordinarily not be scoring have been. Freshman Carly Petersen and Maddie Kennedy were huge for us. Hannah Shea has been rock solid all season. Freshman Callista Giles has moved up the pecking order and was our fifth. and Luna Prochazkova ran like the superstar she is.
“Our course is challenging. Their times were fantastic. Having our own course is great beyond words. We really feel as if we have an advantage over our opposition now.”
