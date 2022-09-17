HUDSON, NH -- Junior Tim Hersom threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and senior Cole Yennaco did a little bit of everything to lead Pinkerton Academy to a 42-6 rout of Alvirne, Friday night.
Pinkerton raced out to a 35-0 lead at halftime, as the Astros' defense held the Broncos to minus-8 yards of total offense in the first half. The second half was played with running time, under the NHIAA 35-point "mercy rule."
Coach Brian O'Reilly's squad prepared for next week's huge "Mack Plaque Week" showdown, on the road against arch-rival Londonderry High with the comfortable tuneup.
Despite winning their last two games by an aggregate score of 101-12, O'Reilly says the Astros' coaches can find plenty of room for improvement heading into the heart of their schedule.
"We look at the films, look at blocking schemes, see if everyone was blocking according to their assignments. We look at the defense and see if everyone was coming up in position. This is no different than any other game. There's plenty of things to discover, no matter who you play" said O'Reilly.
Yennaco, the 5-10, 200-pound fireplug, played a brilliant all-around game in the win. On offense, he ran for one touchdown, passed for another and caught two passes for 22 yards. Defensively, he had an interception, a sack and was in on eight tackles from his linebacker position.
"Cole is one of our captains, a four-year starter. He's pretty much the heart and soul of our team," said O'Reilly. "He's a physical, hard-nosed player. Baseball is his first sport and what he will play in college but I appreciate what he's giving us in the fall. He just loves to play football."
Pinkerton settled matters early against Alvirne (0-3). On their second possession, the Astros put together a seven-play, 45-yard scoring drive. Hersom was 5 of 6 through the air and capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Wolthers.
Punting was a nightmare for Alvirne. Bad snaps to punter Jayden Alvarez led to a fumble, an interception and a turnover on downs. The last came late in the first quarter and set Pinkerton up in the "Red Zone" at the Alvirne 16-yard line. Four plays later, Yennaco scored on an 8-yard sweep and the Astros had a 14-0 lead.
The script stayed the same in the second quarter. Another bad snap on a punt attempt led to a fumble, which was recovered by Pinkerton's Ryan Placey at the Alvirne 24.
This time it took Pinkerton just one play to capitalize, with Jacob Albert scoring on a 24-yard catch and run from Hersom.
Another short field led to another one-play scoring drive for the Astros. This time it was Yennaco under center, tossing a picture perfect 34-yard touchdown pass to Matt Morrison who got behind the Alvirne secondary and caught the pass in stride to make it 28-0.
With under two minutes to play in the half, another botched punt attempt led to a desperation pass attempt by Alvarez and an interception by Yennaco. Four plays later, Hersom connected with Caden Michaud on a 29-yard scoring strike to give the Astros a 35-0 lead.
Alvirne managed to avoid the shutout with a 77-yard scoring drive in the third quarter. Elijah Ellis capped the drive when he scored on a 36-yard screen pass from Zach Peters.
Pinkerton sophomore Jaime Isaac wrapped up the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.