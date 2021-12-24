Christmas Eve is finally here, and tonight children across the world will go to bed eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.
The ones who’ve been good can expect presents galore! and the ones who’ve been bad? Well, at least they’ll get to commiserate with the baseball diehards whose Christmas was stolen by the Lockout Grinch.
Yes, for the baseball community Christmas is coming later than usual. Unless you’re a Mets or Rangers fan, who got your franchise-altering free agent signing back in November.
Otherwise, the hot stove will remain cold until the owners and players get back to the bargaining table. So for the rest of us waiting and hoping, patience will have to be a virtue.
But the lockout won’t last forever, and when the game gets going Red Sox fans will have plenty on their wish list. So as we eagerly await the bright days ahead, here are a few things Red Sox fans would like to find in their stockings at some point down the line.
An extension for Devers
In the original version of “Santa Baby,” singer Eartha Kitt caps off her sultry wish list with “a ring,” and she didn’t mean on the phone.
Well, Rafael Devers already has a ring, and since he’d no doubt rather earn his second the old fashioned way, I’d guess he’d prefer Michael Bublé’s take on the classic line. “Cha-ching.”
Devers is going to get paid. That much is certain. But will he get his monster deal from the Red Sox, or from another team when he hits free agency after the 2023 season? I think he and the fans would rather not wait, and if Devers signs an extension then Red Sox Nation can take pleasure in knowing that he’ll be staying in Boston for years to come.
A reunion with Schwarber
Wasn’t Kyle Schwarber a blast? From that moment he arrived Schwarber delivered prodigious power with uncommon plate discipline, all while conducting himself with an “aw shucks” authenticity that helped endear him to the people of Boston.
Originally it seemed like the Red Sox faced an either/or choice between Schwarber and J.D. Martinez, but since the Red Sox traded Hunter Renfroe it’s now conceivable Schwarber could come back after all.
The Red Sox could play Schwarber in left, move Alex Verdugo to right and play Kiké Hernández or Jackie Bradley Jr. in center. Who says no to that?
A nine-figure free agent signing
The weeks leading up to the lockout were wild. The Mets just went out and signed Max Scherzer for $43 million per year, the Rangers dropped half a billion dollars on Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, and with Carlos Correa and Kris Bryant still on the market there’s bound to be some more huge checks being written.
For Red Sox fans, it’s been hard not to feel a little envious, and honestly it has been a while since Boston really cut loose in free agency.
The last $100 million free agent the Red Sox signed from outside the organization was J.D. Martinez back in early 2018, and before that the last really huge deal was David Price’s seven-year, $217 million contract in late 2015.
Given the team’s financial flexibility and roster depth, now might be the time for a big splash. If nothing else the fans would certainly appreciate it.
Plane tickets to Chicago
Specifically tickets for the weekend of July 1-3, when the Red Sox visit Wrigley Field for the first time in 10 years to play the Chicago Cubs. The pre-Fourth of July series is the highlight of Boston’s 2022 schedule and should be an absolutely incredible time for anyone who appreciates baseball.
Believe it or not, the Red Sox and Cubs have only played 21 games in the century-plus history of each franchise. The last time they met was at Fenway Park in April 2017, and it’s the only time I can ever recall an opposing fanbase completely overrunning Fenway. Maybe next year Red Sox fans can return the favor.
Manfred, Clark get great hotel rewards program
In order for any of this to be possible, the lockout needs to get resolved. So here’s to hoping that when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and MLB Players Association head Tony Clark wake up on Christmas morning, they’ll find the world’s greatest hotel rewards plan waiting for them.
Why’s that?
Well, if getting baseball back isn’t reason enough to spend every night between now and Spring Training hunkered down in some luxurious hotel ballroom negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, then maybe the added incentive of earning 75% bonus points on each night’s stay will give them the extra boost of motivation they need to get this deal across the finish line.
