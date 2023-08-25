The absolute Mac Jones lovefest that was New England Patriots training camp 2023 ended officially on Friday night.
Jones, who clearly and decisively defended his “QB1” status this summer, sat out the exhibition finale on Friday night in Nashville against Mike Vrabel’s Titans.
Why? Only Bill Belichick knows. Worries about the paper maché offensive line keeping him whole? No need because of the work he’s put in this summer? Heck, maybe Bill and offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien are hiding their pocket aces, refusing the show the NFL just what Jones and this offense can do.
As cutdown Tuesday approaches, the questions about Mac are still not answered.
Is he the guy who prospered during the middle of his rookie year? Or the one who wilted down the stretch?
Is Jones really the guy to blame for the offensive debacle in 2022? After all, Bailey Zappe was 2-0 with that same offense as an unheralded rookie.
The fact is, and the play has shown this summer, that Jones is the guy. But why the hard sell, over and over again about how it’s a different Mac? Not just from Jones or Belichick and O’Brien. That’s common and expected.
When a guy like safety Adrian Phillips goes on a diatribe as he did this week, antennae are raised everywhere.
“I just think overall, he’s a way better quarterback,” Phillips told Chris Mason of MassLive.com last week. “He took last year on the chin. He’ll be the first one to tell you that’s not how he wanted to play. and for all of us, that’s not how any of us wanted to play. But he’ll be the first to tell you that, and he’s coming out here every single day and he’s trying to light our defense up. Like, literally, light us up. I’m talking bombs, anything that he can do. You just love to see that. He’s always checking the play. He’s always ready to give you something that you have to think about. I just think his confidence is through the roof right now.”
Just who is Phillips trying to convince? Us? The team? Jones himself?
Let’s put it this way. I was around guys like Ty Law and Rodney Harrison an awful lot in 2003 and 2004, and they certainly weren’t fawning over a young Tom Brady. It wasn’t necessary. He stepped on the field and let his play do the talking.
Guys like Belichick and then-offensive coordinator Charlie Weis did all they could to deflect attention away from TB12.
BAD NIGHT FOR BAILEY
Bailey Zappe’s night was as uneventful as you might expect, playing the bulk of the first half and hitting on 4 of 6 passes for 42 yards. He did hit on a 23-yard slant to Thyrick Pitts that set up a Kevin Harris TD run, the Patriots’ lone score of the first half.
He came back in the third to hit just 2 of 7 for only 9 more yards. It was less than impressive, considering the competition around him.
To his defense, Zappe was working with little to nothing. Pitts was his top receiver. Raleigh Webb and Malik Cunningham (0 catches on 3 targets through three quarters) were the other receivers to play. Anthony Firkser and Matt Sokol were the tight ends.
The news was not all bad on the Zappe front.
Zappe got a bit of good news in the pregame – presumably – when the news broke that San Francisco had traded its third-string QB, former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance.
Not to the Patriots! But to the Cowboys.
Lance went only for a fourth-round pick in 2024. Remember, San Francisco dealt away three firsts and a second for the right to draft Lance in 2021.
Zappe’s standing as Mac Jones’ No. 2 man is seemingly solidified for now in spite of what has been an average summer at best for the second-year man out of Western Kentucky.
ODDS AND ENDS
Of the handful of interesting story lines to play out on Friday night was the heavy minutes logged by second-year man Jack Jones.
The cornerback, who endured a tumultuous offseason off the field, played the entire first half and surrendered a handful of plays, against a slew of third-stringers for the Titans.
He finished with four tackles, but that might not be considered a good thing at times for a corner. …
There were no Ezekiel Elliott sightings between the lines, with the running back trio of Kevin Harris, Pierre Strong and JJ Taylor sharing the load. Strong, with five carries for 24 yards through three-plus quarters had the best night of the three, but it was hardly notable. …
Veterans on the field – not a good thing in situations like this – included tackle Riley Reiff on offense, along with Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis, Josh Uche and Ronnie Perkins on the defensive front, plus linebacker Mack Wilson. …
Rookie hybrid linebacker/safety Marte Mapu had a pair of solo tackles and two assists in his first action of the preseason.
