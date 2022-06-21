When Trevor Story signed with the Red Sox, fans were promised a game-changing talent capable of impacting all phases of the game.
There have been some rough patches along the way, but Tuesday night Story showed just what he can do when he’s on.
The Red Sox second baseman had one of his best all-around performances since coming to Boston, smashing the go-ahead three-run home run while making one of the catches of the season to lead his club to a 5-4 win over Detroit.
In doing so, the Red Sox clinched their sixth consecutive series win and are now 28-12 over their last 40 games since starting the year 10-19.
“This is what we envisioned, I know that standard was set last year and it’s been that way for a long time, for me coming in this is what I want to be a part of,” Story said. “It’s not always easy but I think that builds character and you’re seeing what we’re capable of right now.”
For better or worse, the Red Sox have followed Story’s lead since the season began. When Story was struggling, the Red Sox couldn’t get going. Once things started to click, it seemed to unlock the entire Red Sox lineup.
While there’s no doubt Story can be a streaky hitter, when he gets going it can be a sight to behold.
Tuesday with the Red Sox trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Story turned on a 85 mph slider and smashed it 387 feet over the Green Monster. It was his second home run in three games and a good sign he might be starting to heat up again.
Meanwhile, Story’s successful transition to second base has been an underappreciated storyline and Tuesday night he made a strong argument for why he deserves recognition as one of the best defensive players in the game.
Entering the night Story already ranked top 10 in MLB for defensive wins above replacement, and over the course of Tuesday’s game he turned two impressive inning-ending double plays and robbed Javier Baéz with an unbelievable lunging catch up the middle to end the seventh. The ball had a .930 expected batting average per Statcast, and yet Story seemed to hover in the air as he went up and snared the ball on the outfield grass.
“That was a great play, that was amazing,” said Red Sox starting pitcher Rich Hill, who allowed three runs over five innings to improve to 3-4. “Obviously with his athletic ability it speaks to how great of a player he is and it’s a lot of fun to watch.”
For all his ups and downs, one other thing Story has done well this season is capitalize on his chances to drive in runs. With Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts all hitting close to .330, Story has gotten plenty of chances to do damage and now ranks among the American League leaders with 48 on the season.
While the RBI as a statistic may not get the respect it used to, Story said that figure still means a lot to him.
“I do, it’s a stat that I have taken a lot of pride in in the past,” he said. “I feel like it’s losing the love for it out there in the analytic world, but playing alongside [Nolan] Arenado, seeing the way he did it for so many years, driving in 100 every year, that was something I strived to do and I’ve done it before. It means a lot to me and I like coming through in those spots.”
Bogaerts, Devers to sitWith the series win in hand and an off day coming Thursday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he plans to give Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers the day off so they will be fresh for the upcoming road trip to Cleveland.
The result will be a somewhat unique defensive alignment. Cora expects rookie Jeter Downs to make his big league debut at shortstop, Kevin Plawecki to catch, Christian Vázquez to play first base, Bobby Dalbec third and Rob Refsnyder right field. Story, Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran will be in their usual spots at second base, left field and center field respectively.
Arroyo getting close
Christian Arroyo (COVID-19) made his first rehab appearance with the Worcester Red Sox Tuesday night, going 0 for 3 as the designated hitter. Cora said Arroyo will play shortstop on Wednesday and if all goes well he could rejoin the club for the upcoming road trip in Cleveland.
Left-handed relief pitcher Josh Taylor (back) also made a rehab appearance, pitching one scoreless inning in Worcester’s 5-0 win. Top prospect Brayan Bello came on in the second and pitched seven scoreless while allowing five hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
