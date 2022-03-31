Trevor Story’s first game in a Red Sox uniform was a rousing success.
The newly signed infielder enjoyed a strong debut, going 1 for 2 with a walk and a RBI in Boston’s 10-7 win over the Atlanta Braves. His first hit came in the bottom of the fourth, when he singled to drive in J.D. Martinez, and he said afterwards that he felt great and that he fully expects to be ready to go on Opening Day.
“It was fun to get out there and be with the boys and play in a real game,” Story said. “Good to get that first one out of the way and felt good to just be in the flow of a game.”
Story’s performance was the highlight of what could only be described as an impressive showing by the club’s starting lineup. In a preview of Boston’s likely opening day lineup against New York, the Red Sox put up nine runs by the end of the fourth inning and had 17 batters reach base before the reserves started coming in midway through the game.
Boston batted around in the bottom of the first, with Rafael Devers hitting his fourth home run of the spring right out of the gate and Alex Verdugo eventually scoring after Jackie Bradley Jr. was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 3-0. J.D. Martinez added an RBI single in the second, Christian Vazquez hit a two-run home run in the third, Jonathan Araúz hit a solo shot to open the fourth and then Story and Bobby Dalbec had back-to-back RBI singles shortly afterwards. Yolmer Sánchez had a sacrifice fly in the sixth to round out the scoring.
Things didn’t go as smoothly for Boston on the mound. Tanner Houck, coming off a five walk performance his last time out, still had difficulty commanding his pitches. Though he didn’t walk anyone and only allowed one run over four innings, Houck also hit three batters and had a wild pitch that later allowed Ozzie Albies to score on an Alex Dickerson sacrifice fly.
The bullpen fared considerably worse, however.
Kaleb Ort allowed four runs in the fifth, including a solo shot by Travis d’Arnaud and a three-run home run by Adam Duvall, and Ryan Fernandez gave up a solo blast by Dickerson immediately afterwards. Hirokazu Sawamura followed that with a scoreless sixth, and then Ryan Brasier and Matt Barnes each allowed three baserunners each during the seventh and eighth respectively. Matt Strahm finished the game with a scoreless ninth to wrap up the win.
Hill, Whitlock still fighting for fifth starter job
The battle for Boston’s No. 5 starter spot still hasn’t been settled, and this Friday Rich Hill and Garrett Whitlock are both slated to take the mound and state their case for the job.
Alex Cora said on Wednesday that Hill will start for the Red Sox against the Rays in Port Charlotte and that Whitlock will also start one of the minor league games on the back field.
While Cora was quick to emphasize that no decision has been made on the fifth starter, he did confirm that Whitlock will be available out of the bullpen on Opening Day against the New York Yankees.
“There’s a good chance Whit is going to be available in that game with Nate, and we’re trying to stretch him out,” Cora said. “I don’t want to let Boonie know what we’re going to do but having Whit in the bullpen is going to benefit us.”
Crawford in big league mix
By this point most of Boston’s top prospects have been sent back to minor league camp to gear up for their upcoming seasons.
One of the few who hasn’t? Kutter Crawford.
The righty, who turns 26 on Friday, remains with the big league club and has been among Boston’s more impressive relief pitchers this spring. On Tuesday Crawford regularly touched 97 on the radar gun while striking out five over two scoreless innings.
Crawford’s performances have caught manager Alex Cora’s eye, and he indicated that Crawford is still with the big league club for a reason.
“He’s in the mix,” Cora said. “Stuff-wise he’s one of the best that we have. We still have a week, he still has a few more innings and we’ll make decisions when we have to.”
Odds and ends
- is having a terrific spring and he kept his momentum going with a 2 for 2 performance on Wednesday. He also drew a walk and is now batting .333 with a .667 slugging percentage in Grapefruit League play.
and
- both had two hits each on Wednesday. Devers also had a single in addition to his home run and is now batting .389 with a 1.056 OPS.
- Due to the shortened spring training, MLB approved a change allowing pitchers to re-enter spring training games after being pulled. That rule came into effect Wednesday when Atlanta starter
was pulled in the middle of the first inning after getting rocked, only to then return to pitch the second and get batted around some more. He wound up allowing six runs over two innings with seven hits, three walks, four strikeouts and two home runs allowed.
