SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Trevor Story raised some eyebrows when he took the stage at the MassMutual Center on Friday night and expressed disappointment that he'd miss "a little bit" of the upcoming season.
Given that his elbow surgery was originally billed as a potentially season-ending procedure, that description was unexpectedly optimistic.
Speaking to reporters Saturday morning Story acknowledged he faces a long road to recovery, but while he doesn't have a timetable and can't say for sure when he'll be back, he fully expects to play at some point in 2023.
"Yeah. Oh yeah," Story said. "In my mind, yes."
Story underwent internal bracing surgery on his right elbow Jan. 9 after suffering a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament ramping up for the season. The surgery is considered a less extreme alternative to Tommy John surgery and carries a recovery time of closer to six months rather than a full year.
The fact that Story is a position player and not a pitcher also plays to his benefit, but given how new internal bracing surgery is there's not yet a well understood roadmap for recovery the way there is for a pitcher who has undergone Tommy John.
One possibility is Story could return early as a designated hitter before he's ready to start throwing. There is recent precedent, Angels star Shohei Ohtani spent 2019 as a DH only after undergoing Tommy John surgery the prior offseason, and last year Bryce Harper spent most of the season as a DH after suffering a similar injury as Story. He wound up opting for Tommy John after the World Series.
Would Story consider something similar?
"I think it's too early to tell on that but I'm certainly open to the option," Story said. "We'll have to see how things go when it comes time to make that decision."
Story's throwing elbow has been a concern dating back to 2021, when he was placed on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation in late May while still with Colorado and reportedly played through pain the rest of the season upon his return. Though Story had experienced a notable drop in throwing velocity since the injury, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said his physical didn't raise any red flags and he didn't experience any issues during his first season with the team.
This latest injury caught the team by surprise, and Story said he had no inclination anything might be wrong at the end of last season.
"No, honestly I didn't," Story said. "As I played the season last year I felt as the season went on my arm got stronger and I felt good about it. Didn't miss any time for my elbow and obviously I felt like I was gaining ground in the offseason and then this kind of happened."
Story said the issue arose once he began ramping up for the season, saying he began experiencing discomfort and knew right away something was amiss.
"It felt a little different," Story said. "I just felt a little more tingly feeling and obviously not something that should happen, so immediately stopped for a bit and thought I'd go get it checked out and ended up being a situation where surgery was a possibility and that's the route we went."
If not for the injury, Story says he was preparing to shift back to shortstop after Xander Bogaerts' departure in free agency. That will still be the plan upon his return too, whenever that winds up being.
"Bottom line if me playing short helps us win then yeah, I've always seen myself as that and I still know I can do that," Story said. "That's the mentality I take no matter where I play so whatever happens coming closer to it we'll make that decision then, but yeah, in my mind I'm getting ready for that."
