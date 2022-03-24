It didn’t take long before Trevor Story knew the biggest decision of his life was also the right one.
Speaking to reporters as a member of the Red Sox for the first time, the two-time all-star expressed gratitude to the club for bringing him aboard, saying he’d always admired the organization’s commitment to winning and that going forward he hopes to play a role in even more success.
“This is really a dream come true for me, to play for an organization like Boston,” Story said. “This has been a true privilege for me and my family. They’ve already made us feel like we’re at home here and at the end of the day this comes down to winning, and we felt this was a great fit for me and my family and I’m so looking forward to this opportunity to get on the field and chase this championship.”
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said during Story’s introductory press conference that Story was a player they had circled from the outset as someone they wanted to add. Manager Alex Cora said they first made contact all the way back in November, and Bloom said that with Story on board the Red Sox will improve in all aspects of the game, including defense and base running.
“Trevor’s work on the field speaks for itself,” Bloom said. “He’s been one of the most dynamic players in the game.”
As far as his role in Boston, Story said he’s comfortable moving to second base and that having the chance to compete for a championship will make the move worthwhile. He added that he has some experience playing the position in the minor leagues, and also that he’s looking forward to hitting at Fenway Park.
Story also confirmed that a number of Red Sox players, including shortstop Xander Bogaerts, reached out to him and encouraged him to come to Boston.
“Bogey been amazing throughout the process of me coming here,” Story said. “He reached out to me, we talked on the phone a little bit, those things will stay between us, but he didn’t have to do that and I think it shows his character and speaks to the kind of guy he is. He wants to win and he wanted me to come here, and it made me feel comfortable off the jump.”
Sox make first batch of cuts
As the regular season approaches the Red Sox have begun to trim their spring training roster.
Earlier this week the club designated infielder Hudson Potts for assignment after claiming right-handed pitcher Kyle Tyler off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Potts was one of the prospects acquired in the 2020 Mitch Moreland trade, and the other prospect in that deal, outfielder Jeisson Rosario, was also designated for assignment Wednesday to make room for Story on the 40-man roster. Both players will remain with the organization after agreeing to one-year contracts along with all of Boston’s other pre-arbitration eligible players.
Tyler was immediately optioned to Triple-A Worcester, and on Wednesday the Red Sox announced a number of other prospects will join him. Those include infielder Jeter Downs and pitchers Bryan Mata, Josh Winckowski, Connor Seabold and Jay Groome, all prospects on the 40-man roster who were optioned to Triple-A, as well as non-40-man prospects like first baseman Triston Casas, infielders David Hamilton and Christian Koss, and pitchers Durbin Feltman, Brian Keller and Chris Murphy, all of whom were reassigned to minor league camp.
Eovaldi, Fitzgerald shine
While the Red Sox may no longer be unbeaten in Grapefruit League play, fans had plenty of reason to go home happy after Wednesday’s 10-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
First was the performance of Nathan Eovaldi. Making his second start of the spring, Eovaldi was in complete control. The Red Sox opening day starter looked regular season ready as he pitched four scoreless innings with no hits, no walks and six strikeouts.
Rafael Devers, fresh off agreeing to a $11.2 million salary for the upcoming season to avoid arbitration, made a handful of excellent defensive plays at third base and hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Then in the seventh, his defensive replacement Ryan Fitzgerald blasted a three-run home run to left-center field. It was Fitzgerald’s third homer of the spring, bolstering his case for a spot on the big league roster.
That home run tied the game at 4-4, but after that the Twins pounced on Boston’s relievers and pulled away. Here are the day’s other highlights:
- was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to a right thumb contusion. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he will likely be out for a couple of days.
- Reliever Ryan Brasier and prospect
- Connor Seabold didn’t have their best days on the mound. Brasier was tagged for four runs on four hits in 0.2 innings of work in the fifth, including a three-run home run by Trevor Larnach. Later on, Seabold allowed five runs on two hits and three walks without recording an out, forcing
- Tyler Danish to come on and finish the last two innings.
- Former Red Sox first-round pick
, who is hoping to reach the majors this year after a litany of setbacks throughout his minor league journey, looked good in his inning of relief. Groome pitched a perfect sixth, finishing the frame by striking out big league regular Max Kepler.
