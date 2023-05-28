ANDOVER – With the state championship on the line and a handful of teams in the mix for the title, Andover High girls track coach Peter Comeau took a chance, loading up on some events while foregoing the final event the 4x400.
That strategy paid off, as the Warriors scored much-needed points in the 4x100 and 4x800, making the difference in Andover capturing the Division 1 title held over two days at Merrimack College.
"We weren't going to run a 4x400 relay because we had used up all of our kids up before that 4x400 race," explained Comeau. "We had to score well in the 4x800 and that meant that Molly Kiley had to come back from running the mile and anchor that 4x800 relay team which she did and was awesome. And anything can happen in a 4x100 race. It happened to us before – someone cut in front of us, we dropped the baton and finished second (as a team) at the state relay meet where we probably could have come in first. You never know what can happen in a 4x100 and we took third overall in that one."
The 4x100 team finished third and the 4x800 relay team finished eighth. Those performances along with first places from Lily Brown in the pole vault and Ashley Sheldon in the high jump, led the Warriors to a total of 81.50 points, which was 11 points higher than runner-up Lowell and 16.50 points better than a strong Brookline team.
"We have 157 girls on this team and we just nickled and dimed everybody with a fourth place here, a third place there, another fourth and a fifth," said Comeau. "We won the high jump and the pole vault and those were the only two events that we won today."
Senior Ashley Sheldon was easily the team's and the meet's MVP. The senior, who will be competing in soccer and track at Union College, was the high jump champion clearing a personal best 5-6, while she also was third in both the triple jump (36-07.25) and 100-meter hurdles (15.15).
"We did a lot of practicing and we did a lot of practice with the higher heights," said Sheldon, referring to the high jump win. "It was a real hyped practice week. We were all just really into it. We were ready to come and win the meet. We all wanted it a real lot. The adrenaline kind of carried everyone through and it just helped boost our morale a little bit. It's my senior year and I'm so happy. This is the best feeling ever. It's basically your last meet ever and to be a part of the championship is just amazing."
The other win came from Brown, who cleared 10-6 in the pole vault.
"I'm pretty tired, but I was just trying to do my best. It was a pretty close event," said Brown. "I'm pretty sure the other top five place finishers all had personal records, so I was just trying to do the best I could. I didn't get my personal record (11-0) but still got the win."
A junior, Brown was pushed all day by not only three of her teammates who all placed in the top eight, but also Lexington junior Katie Atkins, who cleared 10-6 but finished second because she had more misses.
Besides Brown, Gabby Bresnick finished third (10-0), Julia Regnante was seventh (9-6) and Sophia Hutchins was eighth (9-0).
Two other athletes placed in two individual events as Kiley was third in the mile (5:03.66) and fourth in the two-mile (10:50.13) and Kathleen Yates was fifth in the javelin (106-01) and sixth in the discus (107-11). The other individuals who placed include JJ Conteh, who was third in the 100 (12.53), Adrie Waldinger, who was tied for fifth in the high jump (5-0) and Maddie Robertson, who was seventh in the triple jump (35-04.75).
The two relay teams sealed the deal. The 4x100 team was third in 49.89 behind the efforts of Conteh, Neila Foohey, Robertson and Michaela Buckley. The 4x800 team finished fourth in 9:32.65 and that was Mia Giaimo, Rose Kiley, Claire Demersseman and Mollie Kiley.
