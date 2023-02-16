The Northern Essex men’s basketball team, ranked No. 3 in the most recent NJCAA basketball poll concluded the road portion of their regular season schedule, running past UConn-Avery Point by a 101-65 final Thursday night.
The win is the 23rd straight for NECC as they move to 27-1 on the season and unbeaten in conference play with a 22-0 record.
All 19 Knights in uniform on Thursday night recorded at least one basket as the Knights took a 19-point lead to the locker room at halftime (47-28) and cruised in the second half.
Salem’s Ryan Pacy led a quintet of Knights in double figures as he dropped 13 points. Mehmet Asik added 12, while Peter Lopata, Phillip Cunningham and Metin Yavuz all tossed in 10 points.
The Knights will conclude the regular season on Saturday when they host Community College of Rhode Island. Opening tip off is set for 12:00pm. NECC will host pregame ceremonies at 11:50 to recognize it sophomore class. In conjunction with the game the Knights will be collecting items as part of their earthquake relief collection efforts for the recent tragedy in Turkey.
