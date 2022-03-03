Salem’s Ryan O’Rourke treated the mat at Londonderry High School last Saturday like the Dunkins’ drive-thru.
Get in, get out. and enjoy.
Three wins, three pins and a Meet of Champions title all in under six minutes combined — the last a 39-second “Spladle” in the finals.
The plan will not change this weekend at the New England Championships in Providence.
“I’m going for it all,” said O’Rourke, the Salem High 120-pounder.
O’Rourke is one of two Blue Devil MOC champs, four Salem wrestlers and 26 area competitors, all of whom will head to Rhode Island with action kicking off tonight and rolling all through Saturday.
Almost to a man, the locals have big hopes and surging confidence.
“I’m excited to see some of the Mass. kids who I haven’t wrestled yet,” said Salem 106-pound freshman Evan Lynch, whose teammates Brody McDonald (113) and Jariel Hernandez (145) will also compete. “Anything can happen.”
Timberlane Regional, as usual, will be a team to watch. The Owls are hungry, with eight competitors making the trip including three-time qualifiers Codey Wild (138) and Konrad Parker (145), plus two-time qualifier Cooper Kelley (220).
“I believe we have a strong team going to New England’s this year,” said coach Dan Donovan, whose club was second to St. John’s Prep at the Lowell Holidays. “The team is looking forward to competing against great competition to see where they stand.”
Timberlane tore through New Hampshire with four MOC champs. All pose threats this week for the podium.
“New Englands has been my goal as long as I can remember,” said Wild, who is 44-0 this year. “I’ve never been on top there. I want it bad. Two years ago I didn’t place, last year I was third (at the unofficial event held due to Covid-19). I’m so excited for it. I think team wise we have an awesome chance.”
Teammate Anthony Rousseau, the 160-pound champ at MOCs noted, “Same thing next week, just go out and wrestle. I wouldn’t say it would be payback (to beat St. John’s) but it would be nice to take the win at NEs, that would be awesome.”
Kelley hits New Englands at 37-3.
“I hope to get on the podium. Wherever I end up, I end up,” he said. “I just want to go scrap. I know it’s the best kids in New England. So, I’m excited.”
Division 1 state champs Erik Kappler (152), Bryce Parker (182) and Dom Pallaria (195), along with 126-pounder Jon Fabrizio round out the Timberlane contingent.
Pinkerton Academy and Windham High will send one wrestler each.
Astro senior Jack MacKiernan won the 170-pound title at MOCs.
“I’m in it to win,” said the 31-1 MacKiernan, who was sixth in 2020 at New Englands. “Set the goals high, play it to win.”
MacKiernan is also looking at a career milestone as he is closing in on the 100-win plateau.
Jaguar Aiden Williams took third last week at 132 and is now 38-8 on the year.
“This is Aiden’s first trip to the New Englands since middle school,” said coach Tom Darrin. “He is looking forward to the challenge.”
Central Catholic will send four athletes: Senior Jimmie Glynn (37-2 at 138), sophomore Nate Blanchette (32-3 at 160), sophomore Brandon D’Agostino (34-6 at 182) and Mike Brown (29-9 at 220).
“Glynn (4th at NEs in 2020) is looking to avenge his two losses and get back on the podium. Blanchette is peaking at the right time,” said Raider coach Jamie Durkin. “D’Agostino is right up there skill wise with the best in New England. He’s hungry to get on the podium. Brown’s skills have skyrocketed in the post season.”
Haverhill also has four: Freshman Cale Wood Jr. (35-8 at 106), freshman Michael Morris (32-12 at 113), senior Ben Davoli (36-9 at 132) and sophomore Brent Nicolosi (41-2 at 145).
“Wood is not satisfied with an excellent freshman campaign and it shows in the practice room. When the going gets tough, Morris proved he gets tougher,” said coach Tim Lawlor. “Brent looks to retain the household crown as the 145-pound New England Champ. (His brother Jake was the previous 145 New England champ). Davoli is peaking when it counts and hopes to get on the podium for the second time, placing 6th as a sophomore in 2020.
Two Andover wrestlers are ready to go: Yandel Morales (36-3 at 106) and Jonathan Davila (36-4 at 152).
“Yandel wrestled extremely well over the past couple weeks. I believe he is going to give opponents fits in this tournament,” said coach Mike Bolduc. “Jonathan has beaten some of the top wrestlers in MA, VT, and NH already. He is a dangerous wrestler, he can wrestle with the best.”
The final area matman in competition is Whittier Tech’s Lucas Welling. According to coach Ryan Richards, the 132-pounder is the first Wildcat to qualify for New Englands, thanks to his sixth-place finish at All-States.
Welling enters the event at 33-14.
“Lucas can continue to surprise a lot of people this weekend,” said Richards. “He’s always been an underdog, and continues to have an underdog mentality. He’s excited about the opportunity and is ready to compete.”
