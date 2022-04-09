When the Red Sox struggled last year, it wasn't usually hard to figure out why. The pitching might come and go and maybe there'd be some defensive miscues here and there, but almost without fail the root cause was an offense that wasn't pulling its weight.
Nobody doubts the lineup's potential, and when the Red Sox are firing on all cylinders they're capable of burying opponents in the blink of an eye. But when they're running cold it can be hard to watch, often getting to a point where the Red Sox can only get runs across the plate if someone hits one out of the park.
For better or worse that's how things played out throughout the second half into the playoffs last year, and those habits seem to be carrying over into the new season as well.
With Boston's 4-2 loss to New York on Saturday, the Red Sox fell to 0-2 on the young season. In both games the Red Sox took the lead with big home runs early, but from then on could not capitalize on their chances and ultimately allowed the Yankees to come back and win.
On Opening Day the Red Sox went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on base. Saturday they went 0 for 10 with eight runners left on, and in the two games combined the Red Sox only managed one run on five hits and six walks over 13 innings against the Yankees bullpen, with New York holding Boston hitless for the final six innings Saturday.
If those numbers bring back bad memories of Games 4-6 of last October's ALCS, well, you're not alone.
This Red Sox offense is too good to stay this quiet, and nobody doubts they'll break out before long. But this core has developed a track record of being too home run reliant at times, and for the Red Sox to truly achieve their potential they'll need to find ways to consistently drive in runners whenever they have the chance.
If they can't do that, then all of the concerns about the club's pitching and defense won't mean anything. The Red Sox will go as far as their offense take them, so getting the bats going needs to be an urgent priority early.

