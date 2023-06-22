LAWRENCE – Lawrence High basketball climbed to glorious heights last winter, tearing up the Merrimack Valley, crushing the Christmas Tournament and ultimately finding its way to the Division 1 state quarterfinals in a 22-3 season.
Graduation and prep-school exits seriously sapped the talent in the program. It didn’t lower the bar, though. Not by a longshot.
The long Lancer road back to the top didn’t start this summer. As coach Jesus Moore said, “It started a few minutes after the state quarterfinals loss to Newton North.”
But as school released last week, and the Lancers’ summer hoop regimen kicked into high gear, it’s evident that words like “rebuilding” aren’t part of the agenda.
“I’m going into my fifth year. Three of the first four years, we’ve been a top 10, top 15 team in the state, 16 wins, 17 wins, one bad year (7-13) and then last year,” said Moore.
“With coach (Paul Neal), we always played as many (summer league) games as we could, because you need that game experience. It’s important you play enough games. Every offseason, we’re playing like 80 games.
“It takes a lot of time and sacrifice from the kids but what doesn’t if you want to be good and consistent, not considered just a fluke.”
Commitment is something that is embedded in the Lawrence hoop system. Players know, it comes with the territory. Moore can’t directly coach the players, but he’s more of an overseer and a caretaker for the 25 student-athletes he sees on a daily basis in the summer.
“We learned so much last year. The year before, with basically the same group of guys, we won seven games, and we made a big jump to 22 this year. That’s about the summer. That’s about the work,” said one of the key returners, senior captain Obbie Luciano.
“We made it happen before. We just have to continue to improve. It’s definitely an everyday thing. But I’m willing to do what I can to be great. I think a lot of us are.”
Along with hosting their own summer league, the Lancers will play in four others – Methuen, Lynn, Salem and Boston.
In addition, they play and train together daily. There’s more to it than basketball. Tidying up the school work is part of the deal. and so is team bonding, lots of it.
“We have to bond together here. It builds as the summer goes. By the season, we’ll be ready,” said Joendy Rosario, a captain as well.
“It’s a blessing to be here, to be around my teammates all the time. I love it. You have to.
“We have a lot of young guys. We have to do the extra work now. We lost eight people, nine people, there’s a lot of rebuilding to do this summer.”
Moore sent eight seniors to the college ranks after last year. Don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for the Lancers.
In fact, he sees more good things for the immediate future, as long as they put in the work.
“We have some good pieces coming back, two guys who were rotational pieces, who played a lot of minutes, Joendy and Obbie, who are our two captains,” said Moore.
“Our big boy, (Igor Gonzalez), is 6-9 now. He’s back. He played some good minutes, and we have (incoming sophomore) Francisco Santana, who has an early offer to Georgetown University already. He had an up-and-down year, but he’s starting to figure things out.
“There are going to be some growing pains. I have a group I really like, kids who’ve worked really hard and have fully bought in.”
Where Lawrence stands remains to be seen in an MVC that will see North Andover bring back a bundle from a state final four team and Central get seriously damaged by prep school defections.
One thing is certain, though. Nobody is outworking the Lancers this summer. and they expect it to again pay off in the winter.
