After four consecutive losses to open the season – three coming by a total of four runs – the Methuen High baseball team needed something good to happen on Ranger Road Thursday morning.
Owen Sullivan made the delivery right on time.
The senior righty fanned 10 in six shutout innings, leading Methuen into the win column with an 8-0 blanking of Haverhill High.
Sullivan worked in and out all day long, slaying the Hillies on just two hits and a walk as the Rangers moved to 1-2 in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
“We went 0-4 against four top teams in the state to start. That could bring a team down, but we know we’re a good team and just need to put it together,” said Sullivan, who took the loss but threw five strong innings in his previous start – a 2-1 Central Catholic win.
“I was fastball dominant (Thursday vs. Haverhill), and the movement on my fastball was affecting them. My curve ball was good and I had my change-up to the lefties. I felt pretty confident out there.”
Offensively, Methuen was relentless, pushing runners across in each of the first five innings.
Joey Pride singled and scored in the first to put the Rangers on the board. He singled, stole second and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Alex Santiago singled and scored in the second and Pride drew a walk then scored on TJ Mullen’s single making it 3-0.
Mason Lanoue, Mullen and Owen Kneeland would add RBI hits to help pad the lead but with Sullivan rolling, the Rangers had plenty.
“The first couple games we hadn’t hit well. We have a talented offense with good bats,” said Sullivan. “Having the lead lets me relax on the mound. If something happens in an inning, I know my team has my back at the plate.”
Senior Ryan Bateman singled and doubled for the lone hits for winless Haverhill.
Methuen 8, Haverhill 0
Methuen (8): Pride cf 3-3-2, Albuquerque ph 0-0-0, Sullivan p 5-2-2, Pappalardo 2b 4-1-2, Mullen 1b 4-0-3, Escano Vargas rf 4-0-2, O. Kneeland lf 3-1-3, Lanoue dh 3-0-1, Lachance c 1-0-0, Burke ph 1-0-0, Santiago ss 3-1-1, Sanchez ph 1-0-0, Totals 32-8-16
RBI: Pappalardo 2, Mullen 2, Kneeland, Lanoue
WP: Sullivan
