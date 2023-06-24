Watching Salem shortstop Addison Lucier spin the double-play pivot at second or range deep into the hole and gun down a runner at first, it’s almost hard to believe that she’s not really an infielder by trade.
“Catching has been my main position since I was little,” said Lucier, who is heading into her senior year at Salem High.
“For me, shortstop is just a lot of fun.”
At short, behind the plate or basically anywhere on the diamond, the first-team Division I all-state selection is just a player.
Lucier has committed to play for another former Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Amesbury’s Ashley Waters, the head coach for NCAA-qualifier Boston University.
And that was before the Blue Devils’ standout tore it up this spring at Salem, to the tune of a .520 batting average, a .760 slugging percentage and a 1.316 OPS.
She led Salem with 39 hits, including a team-high 13 for extra bases, and Lucier did it without striking out. That’s right — 81 plate appearances, zero strikeouts.
“I committed to BU back in November,” said Lucier, who has 94 career hits in three high school seasons.
“I’m beyond excited to play for (Waters). Honestly, the coaches are amazing. I’m a huge Boston sports fan, and I’m super-excited to be in the city, super-excited to represent them in the city. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Lucier catches on the summer travel circuit for the elite Polar Crush program. At Salem, coach Haley Chandler had a middle-infield need. and Lucier stepped up for the team.
“My mom (Jessica) played shortstop at St. John’s University. She’s the shortstop queen,” said Lucier. “She’s really good at helping me out. We work at it a lot in the offseason.
Clearly, the good genes and the Division 1 instruction have helped.
“Addie is a vacuum at shortstop,” said Chandler. “She will do anything in her power to stop a ball and has a rocket arm.”
Once a three-sport standout at Salem, Lucier shaved it to two after volleyball season this past fall.
“I try my best in the classroom, and academics certainly take priority,” she said. “I decided to not play basketball this winter, because I wanted to focus on academics. I knew I had committed to BU, so I had to step up my game.”
This summer, she’ll catch for the Crush, a spot where she potentially projects at BU. Before switching her focus back to college, she and the Blue Devils are ready for one more whack at state title No. 20 in program history.
Lucier has seen it from every angle over the last three years. In 2021, she went 7 for 11 in the Salem playoff run to the title. This past spring, she felt the sting of being turned away in the semifinal game by Concord.
She feels like the returning cast will be determined next spring.
“I’m definitely looking forward to next year,” Lucier said. “This year we had amazing seniors. I’m hoping we can keep the same team dynamic. I’m hoping to help lead out there. As a team, we kind of just work as one.”
SENIOR SALUTE
They are the kids of Covid. Some can be considered conquerors, others innovators and champions.
The high school softball Class of 2023 is one that will not be forgotten for myriad reasons.
Their freshmen seasons stolen away, this group of grads squeezed all the thrills and emotion, the ups and downs of four seasons, into one.
There were some amazing accomplishments from this class. Here are a few.
Resilient is basically the only way to describe the eight impact seniors at Andover High.
A power program in 2021, they saw their pitcher move to private school and struggled through some leaner times a year ago.
The rugged MVC – two state finalists and three other quarterfinalists this year – is no place to rebuild.
Yet, here were the Warriors, battling tooth-and-nail this spring and earning a spot in the Division 1 state tourney. A tip of the cap to Warriors Adelaide Weeden, Maddie Parrish, Alyssa Sellinger, Katie O’Brien, Kate Walsh, Eliza Rousseau, Eliza O’Sullivan and Maggie Vives. …
State finalist Central Catholic featured only one senior, and she just happened to be the best-kept secret around. Outfielder Ava Shea hit .353 for the Raiders this spring. …
You could dedicate a page or two to Methuen High senior Brooke Tardugno and her three-sport accomplishments. “We will certainly miss Brooke,” said Ranger coach Jason Smith, who might as well have been speaking for the soccer and hoop programs.
Talking Methuen, you have to be impressed with the season her classmate Lea Lynch had, coming out of nowhere to hit .357 and play a solid first for the Rangers. …
North Andover’s run to the state quarters – and the near-upset of Peabody there – don’t happen without Caitlin Flanagan’s top senior trio.
Hartford-bound Bridget Bernard was a force at third. Jess Mangiameli ran down absolutely everything in center, and all Emily Rondeau did at second was enjoy a first-team All-MVC season. ...
Salem’s Vania Moniz, who will play at Endicott, Ava McNamara, who is going to play at Assumption, and Emersen Poulin stand in pretty rare company. Each has started in a pair of state title games, going 1-1 for the Blue Devils. ...
Windham’s Katie Nolan was the lone senior, helping nurture a talented young squad of Jaguars.
“Her leadership will be missed,” said coach David Hedge of the two-year captain, who played big time roles at first and in the outfield during her three years on varsity. She’ll be off to UNH in the fall.
HILLIES BATTLED
First-year Haverhill High coach Hayley McCarthy inherited a tough spot, as she needed to replace Eagle-Tribune All-Star pitcher Livvy DeCicco (Mitchell College).
The coach expects the lessons learned in this 4-16 season should translate to more wins in 2024.
“I am looking forward to having all of the players return next year,” said McCarthy. “The growth from March to May was drastic. I am excited to see the grown the team continues to make during the offseason and to have incoming freshmen join the family.”
While the Hillies were stacked with sophomores this spring, the junior trio of all-conference captain Jamieson Pearl, Samantha Dion and Samantha Neal have two years of starting experience and should again be counted on heavily as seniors.
GERMAN ON RISE
Seeing a program struggle like Lawrence High has recently, it’s easy to overlook the players in it.
Watching Thiana Brito go from the Lancers in 2022 to Merrimack College – where she contributed to a D-1 playoff team this spring – you know the college coaches can find them.
Expect current Lancer Mya German, who just finished up her sophomore campaign, to garner similarly serious attention.
German, who hit .404 this spring, is a catcher and potential five-tool type who is so into the game – one of the region’s premier competitors. The two-time all-MVC second-team choice will be a talent to keep an eye on.
TECH TALK
The emergence of two young pitchers in the Commonwealth Conference had a major impact this spring.
Keeping with the recent tradition, sophomore Kaylee Habib helped keep the Wildcats at the top of the CAC heap. Meanwhile, freshman Samantha Nasella brought Greater Lawrence Tech back into the picture.
The Reggies went from seven wins to 16 behind Nasella, allowing Greater Lawrence its first state tourney berth since 2016.
Together, the two combined for a whopping 343 strikeouts – Nasella 191, Habib 152.
And there is more good news. Greater Lawrence is bumping back up a division. These two teams didn’t meet this past spring.
It’s good to see that will change.
