Summer reading? Yup. A good thing.
For the New England Patriots, though, reading isn’t enough. It’s going to be better to see it with your own eyes.
This is not a season-long thing. This is not something to watch through Halloween.
This is for Patriots training camp.
Five people (six including a coach) to watch closely the next few weeks, people that could make a big difference in playing football in mid-January or not playing.
Here are the five:
Tyquan Thornton
While a lot of focus the last two months has been the pursuit of DeAndre Hopkins as the go-to WR1 for the Patriots, there is another guy you may want to focus on the rest of this summer.
Patriots second year wideout Tyquan Thornton is one of the fastest player in the NFL, which is supposed to mean something.
But this isn’t about speed or separation, which we expect. This is more about his weight, strength and awareness. Thornton needs to add a little meat to his bones and a little better understanding of where he is on the field.
We saw glimpses of “goodness” in 2022, sandwiched inside some non-factor games and, of course, injuries and youth.
Thornton is only 22. He’s still a kid. But we will find out in Year 2, really this summer, if there is upside.
Bill O’Brien/Mac Jones
This duo will be talking a lot, together, on the field. Will it be productive and forward thinking? Probably.
The duo goes back two-plus years ago after Mac was drafted and returned to Alabama for workouts before entering his rookie year. Bill O’Brien had just become offensive coordinator.
They apparently hit it off then. Well, this summer will be interesting to watch, on the practice field, how O’Brien, who is the quarterbacks’ coach, too, communicates with Mac.
Mac was a mess last year. The coaching situation probably was instrumental, which was followed by lost confidence, etc.
No excuses in 2023. Mac has a top-five offensive coach in his ear. O’Brien, as we’ve learned, doesn’t mince words. In fact he coaches hard.
Ty Montgomery
My sleeper pick for Unsung Patriot of the Year. He was supposed to be James White Lite last year, a “gem” and steal by Bill Belichick, but he got hurt in Game 3 and the Patriots offense, for many reasons, disappeared. He’s a third-down hybrid back, meaning run and receive.
Ironically, he has been referred to as the next Cordarelle Patterson, as that combo, dual-threat guy.
Patterson was a weapon for the Patriots in that incredible, late-season Super Bowl 2018 run. Honestly, I don’t realize why Belichick didn’t pay him to keep him around. The Patriots do a lot of damage with special, small, different guys.
Montgomery signed a two-year, $3.6 million deal. Belichick could’ve released him after the injury, but didn’t.
Interesting. Let’s see the next few weeks of how he is used.
Christian Gonzalez
History says rookie cornerbacks are “bums” until about Halloween.
One of the great things about summer camp is watching the drills, particularly the one-on-one drills with wideouts and defensive backs.
Belichick is very careful with rookies, particularly with people watching. I’m guessing this will be different and Gonzalez, who just turned 21, will get some opportunities to make plays and show off his mechanics.
I’m guessing we will know in August if this young will be ready when the bell rings in September against the mighty Eagles.
Marcus Jones
Do the Patriots heed my advice from a year ago: Play Marcus Jones at WR, as a possible Tyreek Hill clone. I say yes. In fact, he could be the new secret weapon that people hoped would be DeAndre Hopkins.
Belichick will probably use Marcus as a prop, going back and forth between offense and defense, and that’s OK, as long as he gets a shot to show his quickness.
This guy is a playmaker. His speed is electric. He had four targets last year, all of which he caught, for 78 yards, including a 48-yarder he manufactured into a touchdown.
He also, of course, beat the Jets with his punt return for a touchdown in the final minute of the 10-3 win.
While Marcus could be considered another Belichick toy, I’d like to see him making plays on offense a lot more than he did last year.
