In a perfect world, spring training would be underway and we’d be gearing up for an exciting season of baseball.
Instead, the lockout is dragging on with no end in sight. So in the meantime, we’re taking a look back at some of the greatest seasons in Red Sox history. Today, we run through 10 of the greatest seasons by a Red Sox hitter, and next week we’ll cover 10 of the best by Red Sox pitchers.
First, some ground rules. Seasons will be judged by a player’s statistics, their position in the league leaderboards, awards and accolades, postseason accomplishments and other factors. Only one season per player will be considered. and lastly, this is inherently a subjective exercise that’s meant to be fun. My list probably won’t be the same as yours, and that’s ok! So feel free to disagree but don’t forget to keep things in perspective.
10. David Ortiz, 2007It’s actually pretty tough to single out one best season for David Ortiz. He had five straight top-five AL MVP finishes between 2003-07, and that run included his star-making 2004 showing, his MVP runner-up finish in 2005 and his setting the club record for home runs in 2006. His 2007 season was arguably his most complete, however, as Big Papi finished with a career-best .332 average and a league-leading .445 on-base percentage along with 35 home runs and 117 RBI. He also had 111 walks to 103 strikeouts, and in the postseason he was outstanding as usual, batting .370 with a 1.204 OPS in 14 playoff games to help lead the Red Sox to their second World Series title in four years.
9. Wade Boggs, 1985
Wade Boggs won five batting titles during his Hall of Fame career, and in 1985 he was arguably at the peak of his powers. Boggs batted a career-best .368 while tallying 240 hits, which is a club record and tied for the 13th most in a single season ever. He also led baseball in OBP (.450), ripped 42 doubles, had 96 walks to 61 strikeouts and finished fourth in the AL MVP vote.
8. Fred Lynn, 1979Fred Lynn is best known for his historic 1975 debut in which he won AL Rookie of the Year and AL MVP while leading the Red Sox to within one game of a World Series title, but his peak didn’t come until four years later. In 1979 Lynn won the batting title (.333), hit 39 home runs with 122 RBI — both by far the most of his career — and led baseball in OBP (.423) and slugging (.637). He also won a Gold Glove, his 8.9 WAR was a career-best and he finished fourth in the AL MVP vote.
7. Babe Ruth, 1919Babe Ruth is best known for his legendary exploits at the plate, and it’s well known that he starred as a pitcher for the Red Sox before joining the Yankees in 1920, but for the most part he never hit and pitched at the same time. The one exception came in 1919, his last year with the Red Sox, when he set a new MLB single-season record for home runs with 29 while leading baseball in runs (103), RBI (113), OBP (.456) and slugging (.657). He also batted .322. Meanwhile, Ruth pitched in 17 games (starting 15) while going 9-5 with a 2.97 ERA in 133.1 innings. It wouldn’t be until Shohei Ohtani’s MVP season this past summer before another player put together a remotely comparable season.
6. Jim Rice, 1978Jim Rice had some great years throughout his Hall of Fame career, but he was never better than in his AL MVP-winning 1978 campaign. Rice led baseball in practically everything, including hits (213), home runs (46), RBI (139), slugging percentage (.600) and even triples (15), and he also batted .315 with a .970 OPS. He played an instrumental role in leading the Red Sox to a tie for the best record in baseball, and if Boston had been able to overcome the Yankees in the tiebreaking Game 163 they would have been favorites to win the World Series.
5. Tris Speaker, 1912Some of Tris Speaker’s numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page by today’s standards, but in the height of the Deadball Era you’d be hard-pressed to find a more dominant force at the plate. The future Hall of Famer slashed .383/.464/.567 while collecting 222 hits, including an MLB-high 53 doubles and a league-leading 10 home runs (yes, that’s not a typo). He also had 52 stolen bases, a ratio of 82 walks to 36 strikeouts, won the AL MVP and led the Red Sox to a 105-47 record and the club’s second World Series title.
4. Jimmie Foxx, 1938Though Jimmie Foxx is best remembered for his early years with the Philadelphia Athletics, he had some outstanding seasons after being traded to Boston, with his AL MVP season in 1938 standing above the rest. That year Foxx set a club record for home runs (50) that would stand for 68 years, as well as an RBI record (175) that stands to this day. He also won the batting title (.349), posted a 1.166 OPS that still ranks third in club history and led baseball with 119 walks to go along with just 76 strikeouts.
3. Mookie Betts, 2018I’m not sure we appreciated just how absurd Mookie Betts’ 2018 season was in the moment. That year Betts won the batting title while slashing .346/.438/.640 and led the majors with 129 runs scored. He became just the second Red Sox player to record 30+ home runs (32) and 30+ stolen bases (30) in a single season. His 10.7 WAR was the highest by any hitter in baseball since Barry Bonds in 2002. He won the AL MVP and a Gold Glove, and for good measure he was the driving force behind a Red Sox club that won 108 regular season games and steamrolled its way through the playoffs to win the World Series. Pretty good stuff.
2. Ted Williams, 1941You could make a case for at least a half dozen seasons as being Ted Williams’ best. He won the Triple Crown in 1942 and 1947, won the AL MVP in 1946 and 1949 and posted an OPS of 1.100 or higher in 1948, 1954 and 1957 in addition to those years. But the year that stands above the rest is undoubtably his historic 1941 season, when The Kid truly established himself as an all-time talent. Williams became the first (and last) player to bat .400 since 1930 when he finished .406 on the year, and on top of that he led the league in runs (135), home runs (37), walks (147), OBP (.553) and slugging (.735). His WAR of 10.7 was off the charts, and his 147 to 27 strikeout to walk ratio is mind boggling. Incredibly, Williams finished second to Joe DiMaggio in the AL MVP vote, but that was most likely a product of the much more talented Yankees finishing 17 games ahead of the Red Sox in the pennant race.
1. Carl Yastrzemski, 1967This is an obvious number one, and honestly you could make a case that this was a top five season by any player in baseball history. Carl Yastrzemski checked every box in this season for the ages, winning the triple crown with a league-best .326 average, 44 home runs and 121 RBI, and he also led the league in hits (189), runs (112), OBP (.418) and slugging percentage (.622). His 12.4 WAR is the fourth highest single-season total by any hitter ever and behind only three seasons by Babe Ruth. He was the runaway winner of the AL MVP award and also won a Gold Glove. Most importantly, he was the driving force behind the Impossible Dream season that put baseball back on the map in Boston, leading the Red Sox to within one win of their first World Series in 49 years. Just an epic, epic season by one of the best to ever wear a Red Sox uniform.
Honorable mentions: Rico Petrocelli 1969, Carlton Fisk 1972, Mike Greenwell 1988, Nomar Garciaparra 2000, Dustin Pedroia 2008, Jacoby Ellsbury 2011
