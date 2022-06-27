HAVERHILL – What started as a way for a new coach to get to know his players has grown exponentially into a rite of summer.
Sunday Night Football at Haverhill Stadium … sort of.
The Haverhill summer series of 7 on 7s kicked off on the turf here at the stadium with eight teams, some much-needed team bonding and yeah, plenty of sweat under the evening sun.
“When I got here 12 years ago, 7 on 7 was just starting to be a thing. We wanted the kids to compete without killing each other,” laughed Hillies head coach Tim O’Connor, the man behind this five-week prelude to the high school football preseason.
“It’s a good opportunity to get the kids out here on the field and start working together.
Seven other teams have committed to compete along with the host Hillies: Central Catholic, Greater Lawrence Tech, Salem (NH) High, Newburyport High, Georgetown High, Pentucket Regional and Triton Regional.
“It feels great being out here. We know we have to work harder than everybody else. It’s great, just getting ready to compete,” said Haverhill High captain Jack Ivancic, who wore a big smile as he caught the Hillies’ first pass attempt of the summer.
“Maybe it’s the home court advantage, you could say, but it feels good to get back on the home turf. It’s something I look forward to all winter and spring. It gives you a taste of competitiveness, to see how the team is progressing.”
For some teams, the league offers a chance to welcome a new, incoming quarterback to the system.
Central’s Blake Hebert, an incoming sophomore who already has Division 1 (FBS) offers, inherits the Raiders’ offense from Ayden Perreira (UMaine). He was on display Sunday night. So, too, was sharp-looking Greater Lawrence Tech sophomore Isaiah Suero.
Both schools had solid contingents ready to go last night.
“If you want to be good, if the season means something to you, you come here, and you’re going to be at the offseason workouts,” said Raider senior Matthias Latham.
“I love this. I feel like one of most important parts of being a good team is being around your teammates and building chemistry. We work out together during the week, but this is a chance to get out and compete.”
Reggies’ receiver Christian Sanchez is a one-sport guy. So he’s been looking forward to summer ball for a while now.
“Things have been going good. We’re lifting. We’re getting stronger. But you have to be excited to be out here,” Sanchez said. “We’re excited to be here … It’s a chance to bond with your teammates and get better for your season.”
The league runs five weeks. After taking next week off for the holiday, they will play four straight Sundays, leading into the high school preseason.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.