FORT MYERS -- Red Sox manager met with the media before today's game with the Atlanta Braves (1:05 pm., NESN, WEEI) and here are a few of the highlights
On new Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo status:
He is getting antsy to return and probably start swinging this week.
On new Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar:
While he might not look great in right field just yet, offensively he’s probably been the most impressive hitter this spring. Despite hitting only .273, Pillar has had the most "barrels" according to Roenicke.
On Sox reliever Brandon Workman:
He has shown he has closer mentality and, best of all, not a lot of hard contact. But walks are high, which isn’t necessarily bad if pitching around right guys.
On Sox brass meeting to discuss the possibility of using relievers in place of a fifth starter:
Run by team president Chaim Bloom, the situation is fluid as we speak, but they will try to figure out which guys are “wired” to start a game, which isn’t easy.
On Andrew Benintendi's status:
He has a tight left quadricep, which has been an issue for a few days and why he hasn’t been in lineup. He says no worries. It is minor. Stay tuned.
On Chris Sale's status:
He threw a 15-pitch bullpen session, working his way back after bout with pneumonia. They are going slow with him. He is a few weeks behind.
Other nuggets:
Nathan Eovaldi gets the start. Need a few good innings out of him, sort of like E-Rod yesterday.
For Sox, Raffy Devers batting second followed by J.D. Martinez.
