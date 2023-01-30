The top-rated boys and girls hoop teams in Massachusetts took to their home floors on Sunday afternoon for non-league battles.
As expected, each came away with victories, but in the case of the Lawrence High boys win No. 14 was less than perfect. In fact, BC High, just 5-8 coming in, gave the Lancers all they could handle.
In the end, Lawrence, which saw a 16-point third quarter lead trimmed to just four in the fourth, prevailed, 76-67.
“A win is a win,” surmised Lancer senior Marius Canery, who led the winners with a game-high 29 points, including 13 of 14 from the foul line.
Lawrence led 42-32 at the break in looked to put it in cruise control when four straight from the line by Canery – two for a shooting foul, two for a technical on BC High – made it 48-32.
The Eagles just wouldn’t go away. They ran over a methodical 12-0 run of their own to make it 48-44, deep in the third.
“For sure, they just played us hard. We know every team is going to give us their best game,” said Canery. “We should have been better prepared to be honest. We have to prepare for everything.”
Lawrence, instead of landing the kill shot with its suffocating pressure, just found a way to comfortably grind the victory out.
“They’re well-coached. They made adjustments for our trap. They got easy shots, breaking our press pretty easily. No team has been able to do that so far,” said Canery. “Their zone slowed us down on offense. They definitely gave us problems.”
BC High would not get closer than two possessions the rest of the way in a game that “featured” 34 fouls. The Lancers, as a team, went 20 for 25 from the line, while BC High was 11 of 16.
The Lancers showed some balance behind Canery’s big night. Danny Reyes had a dozen points and eight assists. Sophomore Jonathan Ocasio netted 10 points, while the big fella in the middle, Isaiah Ogunbare had eight points with 16 rebounds.
Still perfect in the MVC, the Lancers return to the floor on Tuesday night at Chelmsford.
Andover girls dominate
The No. 18 team in the most recent MIAA Division 1 girls basketball rankings, Newton South made the trip to the Merrimack Valley looking to improve on that number.
Andover High, No. 1 from the snap this year, would have none of that.
The Warriors got rolled to a 37-17 halftime lead and never let up, rolling to the 61-25 decision.
Anna Foley had 23 for the Wariors, while Marissa Kobelski added 10 and Amelia Hanscom had eight for 14-0 Andover, which heads to Tewksbury on Tuesday night.
