NASHUA, N.H. -- The run and the summer for Salem American Legion Post 63’s baseball team ended here at Holman Stadium.
A Monday evening weather microburst, a brutal call to keep playing in that maelstrom and a pretty, darn talented Concord Post 21 squad ended the Salem season in the State Final Four.
“It’s a little bitter-sweet, not the best feeling, but it’s baseball, that’s just the way it is,” said Salem’s Sean Roeger. “Obviously, the game (on Monday), I think we had that. The weather, obviously … Baseball happens. What can you do?”
This group – comprised of players from four different high schools (Salem, Pelham, Windham and Pinkerton Academy) – scored a win for American Legion baseball, coming together as a team while working on their own individual games.
Baseball, between the lines, mattered for a couple hours a day, while the rest of the time they lived their lives, working jobs, socializing and doing what young 17 or 18-year-olds do.
“It’s was fun to be here. Some of these guys I played on teams with in my youth. Getting to play with them one more last time was just fun. Also kids I’ve played against to (in high school), it was cool to play with them,” said Pinkerton Academy grad Jacob Albert.
“I think we were a good team all season.”
It’s easy to see why Post 63, after a roller-coaster of a regular season (8-10), found a way to pull things together and make a little noise here at Holman.
They ousted reigning NHIAA Division 1 state champ Londonderry (Post 27) on Sunday to stay alive and quite honestly had top-seeded Concord on the ropes on Monday night, leading 3-2 on a three-run missile from Windham’s Adam Koza before the skies unleashed their fury.
Rising Windham High sophomore Josh Martino was dealing at the time, coasting in fact, having allowed only a pair of unearned runs on four hits and two walks through five.
The sixth brought a deluge and Martino was forced to try and pitch in a mound mud bog for two hitters – a pair of walks – before saner heads prevailed.
Granted that first-and-second head-start Tuesday, Concord made no mistakes and hung up a five-spot, ending what was a solid Salem summer.
“Nobody expected this from us. Everyone came in playing us, thinking they were just going to handle us. It was a good run. The baseball gods were on our side, right up until the rain (Monday),” said Koza. “Our pitcher’s foot was sticking to the mound. He couldn’t grip the ball, but that’s just the way it goes.”
Roeger added: “We wanted to make a statement. I think we did.”
Guys like Koza, who hit .254 in 35 games for Fitchburg State this spring, Albert and Roeger are rocks that legion baseball are built on.
“I needed to work (during the day), and I needed a team close to home, so I decided to play legion,” said Koza. “I love these guys. It’s fun, they’re all young. They all looked up to me, and I liked playing the bigger role. I just liked the feeling being out here.”
Albert, who lives in Pelham, needed a place to stay sharp as fall ball at Merrimack College approaches.
Roeger, the backbone of a Salem High team that struggled this spring due to youth, got the chance to just focus on relaxing and playing his game at short before heading up to Colby-Sawyer for his freshman year.
“It was fun to come out here and win some games after high school,” said Roeger. “I had fun with my friends from the high school team, and guys from other teams, too. We had some history together. Different groups came together, and we blended well.
“It wasn’t too stressful, not traveling like crazy, just playing the game. There was less weight on my shoulders in the summer. That felt good, just playing loose.”
At a time where legion ball is getting ravaged by summer AAU programs, this group proves that there is a place for legion and it can work.
I can’t help but look at programs like Tim Lunn has built in Nashua with Coffey Post and closer to home what Joe Iarrobino as done with Andover Post 8 – competing consistently for decades now – as signs that legion ball can prosper and be a summer asset.
