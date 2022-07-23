New England Patriots Training Camp 2022 opens this week, for the public officially on Wednesday although the rookies reported on July 19 and the veterans continue to trickle into Patriot Place.
Once a two-decade celebration of greatness — an annual football flex if you will — Pats camp has reverted in the past couple years to a much different time in franchise history.
Heck, this football team has so many questions as camp begins, they might as well move it back to North Smithfield, R.I. at Bryant University. As Prince once said, these Patriots are ready “to party like it’s 1999.”
Questions abound. Expectations aren’t exactly soaring. Heck, even the coach — more specifically his staff — has been called into question. This is not exactly a good thing, but it sure makes things interesting.
Here’s a look at seven major talking points as the festivities get moving down in Foxborough.
1 Nobody on the corner
Tossing a rough list together, here are the receivers the New England Patriots could encounter this fall.
Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins), Stephon Diggs (Bills), Diontae Johnson (Steelers), Mark Andrews (Ravens), Amari Cooper (Browns), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Darnell Mooney (Bears), Michael Pittman (Colts), Ja’Mar Chase and Tee Higgins (Bengals), Darren Waller and Davante Adams (Raiders), D’Andre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown (Cardinals) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (Lions).
The top Patriots’ candidates, as it stands currently, at cornerback are journeyman Jalen Mills and recently unretired Malcolm Butler.
There is hope for the Joneses — Jon who is coming off a season-ending shoulder injury and draft picks Jack and Marcus — but wow the ranks appear depleted, considering that over the Belichick Era the likes of Ty Law, Asante Samuel, Aqib Talib, Darrelle Revis, Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson have flourished.
Who the heck is going to stop anyone?
2 Man inthe middle
Honestly, I think Bill Belichick remains ahead of the NFL curve at one position — linebacker.
Belichick has moved away from the bigger, clunkier types. He’s built a group of hybrids and employed safeties like Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger into the box to account for today’s wide-open, run-pass option offenses.
But even in today’s game, there is a need for one run-stuffing thumper.
For 10 seasons, Dont’a Hightower was that guy. As camp opens, he’s either retired or a free agent.
The onus now falls on Ja’Whaun Bentley, a fact that can’t instill confidence in any Patriots fan.
New England needs to locate a defensive rock, and it would be best if that could happen before September.
3 Who is Jonnu Smith?When Belichick signed Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million ($31.25 million guaranteed) contract, he could not have expected 28 catches for 294 yards and a TD, right? Of course not.
But what did he think he was going to get? In four years with Tennessee, Smith averaged 28.5 catches, 324.5 yards and 4 TDs per season.
The 2022 campaign, complete with a slew of bobbles, drops and fumbles may just have been more of the norm.
Yes, that’s a bit of a scary thought. Smith gets a second chance starting this week to prove folks wrong.
4 All eyes on Mac
Mac Jones, by the numbers, was either solid as a rookie, or he was Davis Mills.
I can hear the scoffing now. But check out the numbers from their rookie seasons:
Completion percentage — Jones 67.6, Mills 66.8
Yards per attempt — Jones 7.3, Mills 6.8
TDs/INTs — Jones 22-13, Mills 16-10 (11 starts)
Passer rating — Jones 92.5, Mills 88.8.
New England doesn’t need or expect Jones to be Tom Brady. But a jump is necessary. The kid out of Alabama goes into his second camp, only this one is different. It’s his team now.
There is no Cam Newton or controversy. Mac is the man in charge.
He needs to act like it from the opening snap in camp.
5 Where’s the star power?The aforementioned Waddle is the No. 2 receiver in Miami.
Let’s ask a serious question right here. What New England Patriot would you NOT trade for Waddle straight up?
I come up with one, Mac Jones. and that has much more to do with the importance of the quarterback position than receiver.
The lack of playmakers on both sides of the ball is glaring here.
There are candidates, sure. Kendrick Bourne showed flashes as a mini-Deebo Samuel last fall.
Teams will game plan for him in 2022. He’ll be hard-pressed to match the 55 catches for 800 yards or the 12 carries for 125 yards he amassed in 2021.
Matt Judon looked like that guy for a while, finishing with 12.5 sacks.
His late season slide – 1 sack in December-January – coincided with the defense’s demise.
You don’t win without big-play guys. The Patriots lost one of the few, if any, they had when J.C. Jackson left for free agency.
6 Who is Kyle Dugger?In a similar vein, New England fans have certainly latched onto Dugger as their guy in the secondary.
The third-year guy is a specimen for sure. He drills people and provides an intimidating presence. He’s also probably the No. 3 safety on this team, at least when you consider 2021 snap counts – Devin McCourty played 94.5 percent of them, Adrian Phillips checked in at 81.7 and Dugger played 67.9.
That’s basically two of three downs. A star plays all three downs on defense.
Dugger had his moments a year ago with four interceptions and 70 solo tackles. He also looked a bit lost at times in coverage, especially in space.
A lot is riding on this kid. Given the ages of McCourty (34) and Phillips (30), Dugger represents the future. New England needs him in the present … badly.
7 Who is running the show?If there was some kind of “Trust-o-Meter” in Boston sports, Steve Belichick, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia would likely score well below Boston Bruins boss Don Sweeney or Red Sox chief Chaim Bloom. and that is saying something.
Yet, here those three are, two of whom will likely be coordinators (sans the title as we learned this week) on your football team. Who do you trust?
Steve Belichick, along with former Patriot Jerod Mayo, piloted the New England defense into the playoffs a year ago. His group, which went 1-4 down the stretch, couldn’t force a single punt by the Bills in two losses.
Not one punt.
On the offensive side of the ball, a seasoned pro with six Super Bowl rings (Josh McDaniels) has been replaced as the play-caller by … well, we’re not sure by whom yet.
Will it be Judge? The man who took a promising, young QB, Daniel Jones, and drove him into the abyss with the Giants? Judge went 10-23 in two seasons before New York deemed him a failure.
Or will it be Patricia? He’s the guy who left Lions fans longing for Jim Caldwell.
Patricia nearly made it three seasons as the Lions head coach, posting a 13-29-1 mark before getting the axe midseason in 2020.
Bill Belichick has entrusted these three with an awful lot of responsibility this fall.
