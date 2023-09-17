So you want to play quarterback, eh?
Jaxon Pereira’s first action at the position for Central Catholic since 2020 came under the most dire circumstances.
Four days to prepare for the reigning Division 1 state champion on the road, stepping in for a Clemson University commit at a school where your older brother (now at UMaine) was an absolute legend at the position.
Hmmm. no pressure there.
“It was a tough spot for him and a tough ask of the whole team,” said first-year Central coach John Sexton. “We kind of changed the offense on the fly for him. I’m proud of them and proud of Jaxon.
“I thought he did a good job passing the ball and he was very competitive running the football.”
Pereira, the Central captain, is no stranger to big situations. As a defensive back and receiver, he’s been a major part in the Raiders’ presence among the Bay State’s elite.
Just not as the quarterback, like his big bro, Ayden.
But when Blake Hebert went down with an injury in the opener, Pereira was tabbed as QB1 to face the Prep.
Of course, Jaxon made the call to Maine, just to be prepared for what was about to hit him.
“I talked to Ayden. We went over some previous film together and talked about some things he did,” he said.
Talk about a resource.
Jaxon hit 11 of 13 passes for 149 yards with a touchdown and an interception, running 10 times for 27 yards as the Raiders battled hard but fell to the Prep, 30-28.
“I definitely had some big shoes to fill, but the guys made it easy. They trust me and believe in me, I believe in myself,” said Pereira, who last played QB with the Raiders’ freshman team.
“I’m happy with how I played, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t enough to get the job done. I threw an interception that led to a field goal, and if you saw the score, we lost by two.
“It was a little like riding a bike. I was confident. I’ve been there before, obviously not at that level. They have a great team. I was a little nervous, but after my first completion, (a 33-yarder to Connor Grella), that definitely got the nerves out.”
As a leader on the Raiders, Pereira, who saw some time at safety as well on Saturday, likes what he saw from Central, even in falling to 0-2.
“The young guys are stepping up. Ryan Tighe did a great job in my spot at corner, making some plays,” said Pereira. “This was a huge step in the right direction. We know we can play better than that.”
Jags sharp
Windham High’s impressive victory at Alvirne on Friday night was all about the ground game as bruising Tiger An led the way with 130 yards on 28 carries with three TDs, all in the first half.
Quarterback Billy DePietro had a pair of TD passes, one to Matt Desmarais and the other to Cam Williams as the Jags picked up their first in-state victory.
Getting his kicks
When you think of the history of the Greater Lawrence Tech football program, speedy, talented backs come to mind with the names like Nardella, Marshall and Adames quickly coming to mind.
Or maybe the long list of tough guys in the trenches.
But place-kickers? Not exactly.
Well, the Reggies have a good one in trusted senior Dan Laurendeau.
Thursday night against Hamilton-Wenham, Laurendeau was a perfect 6 for 6 on his PATS and barely came up short on his 43-yard field goal attempt that would have been good from 40.
He’s a weapon for the Reggies, for sure.
More kicks
Somehow, some way, Pinkerton Academy always seems to come up with a quality leg.
And this year is no exception with senior Peyton Harmony, a transfer from Pembroke Academy.
Coach Brian O’Reilly had no idea that Harmony was headed his way after the numbers looked way down in the Pembroke program.
Friday night at Timberlane, he made his five PATs and a 38-yard field goal, all in the first half.
Harmony has touchback-length leg strength and his kickoffs aren’t line drives. They are high with plenty of hang time.
Follow Hector Longo on "X," the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: @mvcreature
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.