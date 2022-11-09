ANDOVER — In his first year at the helm, Dan Young took a bit of risk. Andover High volleyball needed a setter, so he took a shot and asked senior Sophia Pierce if she was up to a position switch.
It was certainly a gamble for a new head coach to ask the established senior captain to sacrifice.
“I was a little bit surprised. I had dabbled as a setter as a freshman, so I had some time in it,” said Pierce.
“I was open to it, I guess that’s why it wasn’t a shock to me, I think everyone on the team felt like it was the best thing for the team. and I would do anything for this team.”
Over 600 assists, 16 wins and a league championship later, it appears the move has worked. Pierce and the 16-4 Warriors host Haverhill in the Division 1 Round of 16 on Wednesday night (6 p.m.) with a chance to reach the final eight in the state.
“We’re definitely very excited for it. We’ve seen them in the past (a 3-0 Andover win) and we’re definitely excited to see them again,” said Pierce.
Pierce, who played outside hitter and right side for Andover as a junior, feels like her game as grown throughout the year.
“We’ve had a great season, we’ve gotten so much better, I’m proud of myself for adjusting to something that’s new,” she said. “I’ve never been someone who was about stats, but when I hit 600 assists, it was something I never thought I’d approach.”
Pierce quickly grew to love it.
“A lot of it is you are the quarterback of the volleyball team,” she said. “You’re the person making the calls, you’re the one making the decisions. It’s crazy some times, but it’s been super fun.”
With every match now, the stakes get higher and Pierce savors every second on the court. While she will ride things out and play one last club season, her career is likely coming to a close.
“I’m not sure it’s totally hit me. The other day, watching our football team, I was thinking the team we just beat, their season is over,” said Pierce. “And then we went out and beat (Quincy), and their season was over.”
The National Honor Society student has her sights set squarely on Boston College where she applied “early decision.”
“My mom went there and it’s such a great school,” Pierce said. “I’d be a chemistry major, and I know it’s a big workload. Hopefully, I’ll get in.”
For now, Pierce and the Warriors are hoping to extend the trip as far as they can.
There is no unbeaten powerhouse in the D-1 field. A handful of teams could make a run.
“After playing 10 or 12 other sports as a kid, sixth grade volleyball was the one that stuck for me,” said Pierce. “I’m going to ride it out. Volleyball is something I’ve loved doing for a long time.”
