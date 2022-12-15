What was Bob Emery thinking when he left the friendly and winning confines of SUNY Plattsburgh (formerly Plattsburgh St.) to become a behind-the-scenes coach at Merrimack College?
Pretty simple. He had three children nearing their teen years. and the rat race, particularly the recruiting, was taking a toll.
“It was a perfect fit for us,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “We needed to fill a hockey operations position and he wanted to become a super-dad. The timing was perfect.”
Emery had other qualifications, as in being one of the best college hockey coaches in the country in Plattsburgh, N.Y., amassing a record of 624-215-65 over 30 seasons.
“Being a hockey coach is tough on the family,” said Emery, 58. “I loved my time there. We had some really good teams. Our players bought in. We drew about 2,000 fans every night. and we were on the news and in the newspaper after every game.”
But ...
“Being on the road is really tough,” said Emery. “At the Division 3 level you’re lucky to have two [full-time] coaches. There is a lot of recruiting, too much. I needed to do better for my family.”
Enter Merrimack College, which was looking to fill a semi “office job” as a Director of Hockey Operations.
“Bob is a great coach. His teams at Plattsburgh were a lot like him, very competitive,” said Borek. “And he was a winner.”
On Monday, the Plattsburgh part of his life comes back into play as the school announced Emery’s induction, in January, into the university’s athletics Hall of Fame for that storied career.
Emery led Plattsburgh to a pair of national championships in 1992 and 2001. Under his guidance, his teams won 16 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) titles and made 18 Div. 3 tournament appearances, including 10 trips to the semifinals.
He is the sixth all-time winningest coach in men’s ice hockey across both divisions within the NCAA, with a .726 winning percentage, ranking 12th in NCAA men’s ice hockey history in career victories with 624.
In all 30 years of Emery’s tenure as head coach, the Cardinals never had a losing season.
There was another enticing part of the Merrimack opening. A Somerville native, Emery spent many summers over the years at a family home in Hampton Beach, N.H.
In fact, he continued to spend parts of many summers there while coaching in Plattsburgh.
“We love Hampton Beach,” said Emery, who took over the family home there, with his two brothers, when their dad passed away.
“In fact, we moved back for the first year at Merrimack and decided, as a family, that this is where we wanted to stay,” he said. “We found a nice house and this is our home.”
It probably shouldn’t be a surprise about Merrimack’s ascension since Emery joined Merrimack, helping the Warriors develop a massive 16-man freshmen class that accounted for nearly half of the team’s scoring. Merrimack also had a two-win improvement from the previous season.
Borek has had a history of hiring former head coaches to this position, including former Colby and St. Anselm coach Jim Tortorella (now at Harvard) and former Assumption head coach Lance Brady, who passed away in 2019.
“I like having people around that have walked in my shoes,” said Borek. “Bob always gives effort. Always. He will carry lunches on the road, little things like that that make a team good. You see a guy as accomplished like him doing the ‘little’ things and how can you not be inspired.”
More ranked victories came in for the Warriors in Emery’s second season. Merrimack had three such victories, including one over eventual national champion, UMass. The team also enjoyed an increase in win percentage for the second straight season with Emery on staff.
Merrimack enjoyed a season of tremendous growth in 2021-22, as Emery helped the Warriors to a 19-win season, which marked the second-most victories in a single season in school history in the Division 1 era.
The year included six ranked victories and a pair of players moved on with NHL contracts, as Declan Carlile signed with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Zach Uens inked a deal with the Florida Panthers.
In his role he oversees a number of day-to-day programmatic responsibilities to assure a smooth operation, including practice planning, film breakdown, analytics, travel logistics, recruiting and more.
As a player, Emery was a 10th-round pick and No. 208 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 1982 NHL Draft. He became a Hockey East All-Star and alternate captain by his senior year at Boston College. During his four years there, the Eagles made three NCAA Division 1 tournament appearances and won a Beanpot title in 1983.
Emery was later invited to the Montreal Canadiens’ training camp before joining the Quebec Nordiques organization and its AHL affiliate Fredericton Express for one season before ending his professional career with the Boston Bruins’ minor league affiliate, the Maine Mariners.
The ex-Matignon High star led the high school powerhouse program to three consecutive state championships.
“The move to Merrimack has been special for me and the family,” said Emery. “My kids go to Winnacunnet [Regional]. They’re playing hockey. and I’m around them a lot more than I used to be.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.