With a huge number of seniors on a high school football roster, a coach can be taking a chance.
The potential is there for disaster, unless there is true buy-in.
Andover High coach EJ Perry never thought twice about this group of Warrior seniors. This bunch – all 24 of them – is special, and Andover has the 5-0 mark with the inside track on the Merrimack Valley Conference championship to prove it.
“It would be easy for me to point out that we are 5-0 because of Scotty Brown’s electrifying runs (one of 78 yards) or Lincoln Beal getting out of a boot two weeks ago to play in the Central and Methuen games,” said Perry.
“But those are obvious. Last October 7, we walked off of Eugene Lovely Field having lost in two consecutive weeks to Central and Methuen and at the end of the season, I asked 24 rising seniors to dedicate to lifting and conditioning four days a week from December 1 to August 15. Every single athlete did it.”
The Warrior double dozen comes in all shapes and sizes.
There are the superstars like Brown and Beal, and the gritty multi-year starting linemen like Jason Osborne.
But Perry likes to dive deeper. It takes all kinds.
You’ve got a backup like Chris Bodnaruk, putting in the time and effort over four years, just to hone his skills as a tackling machine on the kick-cover team.
You have guys stepping up like running back Patrick Layman, pressed into service and scoring four touchdowns with Beal on the sideline then sacrificing for the team when the All-Scholastic returned.
Nose guard/power lifter Jacob Curhan took his return to the program after two years away pretty seriously. He’s now squatting 500 pounds and wreaking havoc in the interior line.
Sacrifices abound.
Malachi Bredy has three carries in four years with the team, one of which he was injured on. You might see him on the streets of Andover, hustling on his bike to get to school for practice and games.
“These players along with 20 other seniors are throwbacks to a time when you didn’t ask your coach what is in it for me or how much playing time will I get, but rather you said, ‘I will do anything that helps this team,’” said Perry.
“This senior class is a joy to coach. They do their job and they do it with pride, dignity and grace.
“(The late Eagle-Tribune sports writer) Mike Muldoon must be looking down on me because he used to say, ‘If you can put a smile on somebody’s face today, do it.’ These 24 put a smile on my face every day.”
GET YOUR KICKS
Fans of the kicking game will be amused by this.
It began Thursday night in the midst of Whittier Tech’s first win of the year at Minuteman Tech.
Cam West had just thrown his second TD pass of the game, in the second quarter, to put Whittier Tech up 28-6.
Per usual, the QB went back into the shotgun for the conversion, albeit with a little more depth.
Instead of running or throwing for two, coach Kevin Bradley called for the “Doug Flutie style” drop kick.
And West drilled it.
“We did it with Dillon Ryan (back in 2009) and it worked,” said Bradley. “So why not?”
Flutie, the former Boston College legend, back in 2005 made the first drop kick in the NFL in 64 years for the Patriots against Miami.
“Coach talks about it all the time, and who hasn’t heard about Doug Flutie,” said West, who was born in 2004. “I’ve been messing around, trying it a little bit in practice, so I asked coach Bradley if I could try it in a game. If Flutie could do it, I figured I could, too.”
West, who was out on a recruiting visit at Oberlin College in Ohio this weekend, didn’t feel any pressure. He just blasted it.
The wild kicking decisions continued over the weekend, too.
Saturday afternoon, facing a third-and-16 and nursing a 14-7 lead, Windham High coach Jack Byrne sent tremors through his sideline when he called for the old school “quick kick.”
For those of you who aren’t old, like me, a quick kick used to be employed by teams in big holes – like a third-and-16 – so to get the punt down field with no returner back there to let it roll.
Murmurs traveled through the Windham sideline. “What’s he doing, punting on third down?”
The folks on the Memorial side weren’t exactly charitable. Fans mocked it. “He doesn’t even know it’s third down!”
Byrne knew exactly what he was doing.
“Their returner never gives up, so I didn’t want to give him a definite punt (to return) on fourth down,” said Byrne. “Our kids didn’t quite understand it. I had to explain it to them at the most stressful time of the game.”
But it worked out. Josh Sweeney nailed a solid kick over the regular defense with no return.
ODDS AND ENDS
Both Merrimack Valley Conference races seemed to take shape this weekend.
In the large, it’s Andover’s to lose. The Warriors have done the heavy lifting with the two-game gauntlet of Central and Methuen and can claim the solo title with wins over Haverhill this week and Lowell next.
Billerica, which knocked off Tewksbury this week, and Chelmsford, who took North Andover out of the running on Friday night, will likely decide the championship on Thanksgiving morning. …
One of the great stories to watch in New Hampshire the rest of the way will be Timberlane’s quest for the Division I East conference title.
The Owls, now 5-1, were the D-II state champs but their previous lack of success in D-I was notable. As freshmen, this year’s seniors, went winless in D-I.
There are three games left, at Spaulding this week, then home vs. Dover and at Portsmouth-Oyster River.
But if they can get it done, it would be an amazing accomplishment.
