Lost in the big weekend of high school sports was another vintage Andover High-Central Catholic boys basketball game.
The students sections were back in business and the game, of course, came down to the final shot as the buzzer went off.
Andover entered the tilt with a not-so-great record, 6-7, but their losses came against a lot of iron ... as in two to Central, two to North Andover and one each to Lawrence, Beverly and Charlestown.
Thus, according to computer ratings, Andover ranked 11th in the state in Div. 1.
With Lawrence (No. 1), Central (No. 3), North Andover (No. 7) and Beverly (No. 10) all ranked higher.
Which brings us back to the game, which was a close the entire way, with Andover hitting some big shots to keep it close, which in the end was very important.
“Central is very good,” said Fazio. “We are trying to play with with more pace. Our defense was really good, holding Central to 52 points. and we made some big shots in the second half.”
None bigger, in senior Rohit Srinivasan’s life, in the left corner, as his ball swished through the net as time expired.
The play started out with Andover star Ryan MacLellan taking an open shot at the right side of the free throw line. The ball was rebounded and passed back to MacLellan, who had 21 points. But instead of shooting, he found the open Srinivasan in the corner.
Game time.
The Andover players celebrated, later joined on the floor by many Andover students.
“What a night!,” said Fazio. “Great pass by Ryan to Rohit, who is a senior captain overcoming an injury and coming off the bench. Before he made the shot, he gave us great mintues. Then he made the shot. Wow!”
