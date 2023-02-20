MARBLEHEAD -- After outscoring Bishop Fenwick by herself in Sunday’s IAABO Board 130 McIntire Tournament opener, Hannah Martin was ready to spread the wealth in Monday’s title game. Her North Andover High Scarlet Knights were more than ready to oblige.
Sophomore Sydney Rogers netted a game-high 22 points and her big sister Jackie added 8 points and 16 rebounds, lifting the Knights to the McIntire title with a 56-35 win over Masconomet Regional.
“It builds confidence going into the tournament, especially going against two quality teams that are going to be in the MIAA Tournament,” said Knights coach Jess Deveny, whose club won both games going away. “It really builds confidence. We had to work through some things. It gave us opportunities to get out there, some real-time practice against two tough teams.
“I think for us, it’s putting the three puzzle pieces together. All year long, we’ve got these three puzzle pieces – commitment to team, execution on offense and defense, and mental toughness. We proved to ourselves we can do it the past two days.”
For North Andover, now 14-6, the championship is a serious momentum builder, especially coming off a tough loss on Friday at Chelmsford.
The Knights dominated on the backboards to the tune of a 41-27 advantage and the Rogers girls did serious work.
“Sydney stepped up huge, and Jackie stepped up huge on the boards and being strong down low,” said Deveny. “Everybody that touched the court played their role and played it well.”
The two teams, former Cape Ann League rivals, played even through one quarter. The Knights took control in a 14-3 second behind eight points from Sydney Rogers, making it 28-17 at the break.
“My teammates were able to find me, they did a really good job of moving the ball, and we did a lot to get open,” said Sydney Rogers, who earned a spot on the all-tourney team.
Martin, the tournament MVP who added 17 points on the night, landed the knockout shot as the buzzer sounded to end the third, drilling a 32-footer that pushed the margin to 43-27 after three.
Behind all-tournament selection Mia Theberge (team-high 14 points) and Riley Bovardi (9), Masco fought hard, but the Knights were focused and just had too much firepower.
North Andover entered the long weekend as the No. 10 team in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings. The Knights will now await the state tournament pairings, which are slated to be determined on Friday and announced on Saturday.
“It was a good win. It gave us confidence leading into the tournament,” said Sydney Rogers. “I think we can be a real contender in the tournament this year. We just have to keep playing well.”
