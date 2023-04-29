SALEM, N.H. — Jenny Olson does one thing in her life left-handed.
One. Thing.
So why not be great at it?
The Salem High School junior outfielder is back rolling at the top of the Blue Devils’ lineup for the third straight year. A lefty “slap hitter,” the diminutive Olson is a lethal force – at times unstoppable.
“When Jenny gets out, we forget that she can get out,” said Salem coach Haley Chandler. “She’s unbelievable. She is our weapon. I would definitely hate to play against her.”
Already a two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, Olson is on a record-shattering pace for offensive efficiency. With her 3 for 3 performance in Friday’s win against Windham, she is now 13 for 19 for 5-1 Salem, batting a cool – OK, borderline amazing — .684 with 12 runs scored.
Olson, blessed with blazing speed and athleticism, started “slapping” around 9 or 10, at the request of one of her youth travel coaches.
Athletes like her are often encouraged to make the switch from the righty batter’s box to the left. It’s closer to first base.
“My coaches saw speed and wanted use that to their advantage — you know, a triple threat, hitting, slapping, bunting,” Olson said.
The goal of the slapper is to move to the front of the box on the pitch — almost like getting a running start — and to put the ball on the ground in an attempt to win the race to first.
“It took a lot of work, developing that hand-eye coordination,” said Olson. ”It’s definitely something I had to work on for quite a while. and I’m still working at it now.”
As she progressed, the skill grows with good slappers. The goal is control, being able to place the ball in spots on the field that are devoid of defenders.
Olson simply immersed herself in the challenge.
“She’s super-talented. She works in-season and offseason. She’s always in the zone. I’m a big fan,” said Chandler. “A lot of it is pure athleticism. Jenny is super, super fast. Jenny is so naturally athletic. It was probably hard for her at first, but she probably got the hang of it right away. She’s so naturally athletic.”
Olson has grown over the years into a slapping surgeon. Pick a spot on the field, and she can find it.
“It’s mostly to my discretion. If the defense is in some position, and I think I can get a hit here, or work something here, move the runner there, I will usually call the shots for myself unless coach gives me a sign,” said Olson of her work at the plate.
Don’t look for anyone to question the success of a career .556 hitter, especially not her coach.
“She’s super intelligent, she reads the field so well. I hardly ever tell her what to do,” said Chandler. “She can bunt, she can regular swing, she can slap, she can chop-slap, she can power-slap. She’s a jack of all trades. I can’t say enough good things about Jenny. She’s the best. She’s also a fantastic teammate.
“(Her ability at the plate) is pretty rare. I haven’t seen, at least that I can remember, a kid that does the same things with such accuracy and consistency. We play against other kids that slap, but Jenny does a really good job of staying consistent.”
A talented outfielder, Olson is an absolute college prospect. She has most recently been talking with Division 1 Stonehill, a place she likes for both academics and softball.
But for now, Olson is Salem’s lethal, top-of-the-lineup weapon and a severe migraine for the rest of the Granite State.
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature
