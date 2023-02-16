LAWRENCE – On senior night for Central Catholic, the Raiders looked to avenge last season’s losses to the BC High Eagles, with the second loss coming in the state tournament final eight.
Despite the slow -6 start to the season, and the record the Eagles have thus far, they really showed Central to not underestimate them. Guard Matt Draheim, a recent Suffolk University commit, led BC High with 19 points, and the Eagles upset Central Catholic, 59-44.
“This is an amazing feeling,” said Draheim, the senior point guard. “Obviously, Central is in the top five in the state, so this is a huge win for us. This will certainly move us up in the rankings, and overall in this long stretch of the season with the playoffs coming up, this was a huge momentum building win for us.”
Early on, BC High showed they had the grit and determination to pull this one out. Draheim did not miss in the first quarter, shooting 4/4 from the field and finishing with 10 of his 19 points in the first.
On the other side, Joey Hart continued to do what he has done all season, leading Central Catholic with seven points in the first quarter, and finishing with 21 points overall on the night.
With BC High leading 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Eagles continued to dominate in the second quarter, holding a 33-24 lead at halftime. Deacon Woodgate was fantastic on both sides of the ball off the bench, scoring seven points in the quarter and playing great defense on Markys Bridgewater.
With BC High’s ferocious defense, Bridgewater was held to only two points on his senior night, being guarded by both Woodgate and Draheim.
“Central is a really good team,” said BC High head coach Bill Loughnane. “I have come up to this gym for the past 40 years, we know how tough it is to win in front of this crowd. There’s a storied history with Central, and to get the win tonight is fantastic for our guys.”
One of the main returning players from last season’s historic 26-0 undefeated season for BC High was 6-foot-6 forward Quinn Costello, who finished with eight points tonight.
Costello has been a name closely followed throughout avid watchers of basketball in the Commonwealth, and has tons of potential as only a sophomore.
Despite Hart doing all he could for the Raiders, his squad still trailed by 13 at the end of the third quarter. Central coach Mark Dunham told his guys they need to pick up the pace immediately, and it looked like the Raiders would be able to pull off a comeback.
With the most important eight minutes to go on the night, Central’s offense turned ice cold.
BC High continued to play incredible defense, and with 1:45 to go in the quarter, Central had only scored two points off of a Joey Hart layup.
In a low scoring quarter, the Eagles were led by Ritchny Blaise, and played great when it mattered most, pulling out the 17-point victory at a tough court to win at.
“The kids have just kept working, all season long,” said Loughnane. “At the beginning of the season, we lost some close tough games, and we are a very young team. We only have one player returning that played last year, and these other guys really have blown up. They deserve a lot of credit for where we are at compared to the start of the season.”
With its second straight loss, Central falls to 13-6 on the year. Things don’t get any easier, either. On Sunday night (6:30) in Woburn, the Raiders face 1,000-point scoring junior Ryder Frost and Beverly High as the opener for the Comcast Tournament.
