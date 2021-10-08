ANDOVER -- In the Fall 2 season, Methuen needed overtime to earn a dramatic come-from-behind upset victory over Andover High.
On Thursday night, the Rangers needed no such drama.
The Methuen offense scored on all five of its drives, and the Rangers added two special teams touchdowns on the way to a 51-21 victory over Andover on Thursday night.
"This game is very meaningful to us," said Ranger senior Will McKinnon. "Andover is always a huge rival. It feels amazing to get the win. We were firing on all cylinders today, and we got the job done."
The victory was the fourth for Methuen (4-1) over Andover (2-3) in the last five meetings of the rivalry known as the Collins-Klimas Cup, named after late longtime head coaches Larry Klimas of Methuen and Dick Collins of Andover. The traditional trophy was not presented for the second straight year.
"This is always huge," said Ranger Jason Silverio. "They are one of our biggest rivals, so getting the win is always huge for us. We were very confident in all three phases of the game going into today, and we finished the job."
It was Andover that jumped out first, on a 36-yard touchdown strike from Scotty Brown to Lincoln Beal on the game's opening possession.
But Methuen needed just seven plays to strike back, as QB Drew Eason tossed a shovel pass to Anesti Touma, who took it 14 yards for a touchdown.
The Rangers then forced a turnover on downs, and grabbed the lead on a reverse pass that receiver McKinnon threw to Silverio for a 31-yard score.
"That was my first career touchdown pass," said McKinnon. "We faked the option left, and I came around on the reverse. Jason did a great job selling the fake motion, and the cornerback bit up. I saw him open and I threw a touch pass to him."
Andover tied it up on a Scotty Brown 8-yard run, but Methuen took control without the offense even stepping onto the field.
On the ensuing kickoff, freshman Shane Eason scooped up the ball and ran it 70-yards for a touchdown that shifted momentum in a big way.
"I was so proud of my brother there," said Drew Eason. "That was huge. I was so hyped I was running down the sidelines right next to him. It was big."
A possession later, Ranger Marcus Heisler burst through the middle to block a punt that Touma dove on in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 30-15 at halftime.
Methuen continued to roll after the break. JP Muniz scored a 4-yard touchdown on the opening drive and then, after a turnover on downs, Drew Eason sprinted 47 yards for score.
"It was an option play, and I was waiting to option for a couple of yards," said the QB. "But it wasn't there, so I took it myself and saw open field from there."
Andover added one final score, a 7-yard TD pass from Brown to Beal, but the Rangers iced the win with a Muniz 17-yard TD.
Muniz led the Rangers with 93 rushing yards on 12 carries, while Drew Eason added 86 rushing yards and completed 5 of 7 passes for 74 yards. Touma, Andrew Wannaphong and Jared Rao each had a sack. Beal led all rushers with 104 yards on 21 carries.
"This was amazing," said Drew Eason. "Last year (as a freshman), I was just on special teams. So, to really play in this game, it really meant a lot to get a win over Andover."
Methuen 51, Andover 21
Methuen (4-1): 7 23 14 7 — 51
Andover (2-3): 7 8 0 6 — 21
First Quarter
A— Lincoln Beal 36 pass from Scotty Brown (Louis Gunera kick), 7:11
M — Anesti Touma 14 pass from Drew Eason (Omar Aboutoui kick), 3:17
Second Quarter
M — Jason Silverio 31 pass from Will McKinnon (JP Muniz rush), 9:12
A — Beal 8 run (Beal rush), 2:45
M — Shane Eason 70 kickoff return (Aboutoui kick), 2:28
M — Touma block punt return in end zone (Alex Borrelli rush), 0:54
Third Quarter
M — Muniz 4 run (rush failed), 8:47
M — Drew Eason 47 run (Silverio pass from Eason), 2:48
Fourth Quarter
A — Beal 7 pass from Brown (rush failed), 9:36
M — Muniz 17 run (Aboutoui kick), 7:53
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Methuen (22-194) — JP Muniz 12-93, Alex Borrelli 1-11, Jason Silverio 1-4, Drew Eason 7-86, Xander Silva 1-0; Andover (39-159) — Lincoln Beal 21-104, Scotty Brown 9-(-13), Morrison Campbell 8-68, Patrick Layman 1-0
PASSING: Methuen — Eason 5-7-0, 74, Will McKinnon 1-1-0, 31; Andover — Brown 9-22-0, 107
RECEIVING: Methuen — Anesti Touma 1-14, Muniz 1-21, Shane Eason 1-12, Silverio 2-32, Braedan Carter 1-26; Andover — Beal 5-61, Chris Dessin 1-12, Michael Capachietti 2-25, Andrew Wright 1-9
