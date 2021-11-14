HAVERHILL — The Pentucket field hockey team continued to make history Sunday afternoon, and now it finds itself in the Division 3 state semifinals.
Pentucket beat Foxboro 4-0 in the Division 3 quarterfinals at Haverhill High School. The Green and White (19-1-1) and will next face perennial power Watertown (7 p.m.) Wednesday at Billerica High School.
“It’s crazy, I would have never expected this,” said senior Bailey Stock. “At the start of the season, we didn’t think that far ahead, we just took it one game at a time. We didn’t think that much into the future.”
As has been the case all year, plenty of players contributed for Pentucket. Stock had one of the four goals, the others coming from Meg Freiermuth, Lana Mickelson and Haley Dwight.
“Honestly, this is a complete surprise,” said Freiermuth. “We started the season with high hopes but no superstars. We’ve just had good team chemistry and it’s carried over.”
Pentucket moved out to a 3-0 lead at halftime and never gave Foxboro a chance to gain momentum. The defense was immense as goalie Charlene Basque was only pressed to make three saves all game.
Meanwhile, Pentucket made the most of its chances and kept up the pressure. and Foxboro was never able to sustain an attack.
“I think we have good team chemistry, on and off the field, and that helps,” said Freiermuth. “We hope to keep it going.”
The team chemistry has certainly helped Pentucket reach new heights thus far and the hope is that it will go even higher on Wednesday. It won’t be easy.
Watertown (21-0) defeated Dover-Sherborn 6-0 over the weekend as super sophomore Molly Driscoll scored four goals and it has outscored its three tournament opponents 15-0.
But the way the Sachems are playing, anything is possible.
Pentucket 4, Foxboro 0
Division 3 State Quarterfinals
Goals: Bailey Stock, Meg Freiermuth, Lana Mickelson, Haley Dwight
Saves: Charlene Basque 3
Foxboro: 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (19-1-1): 3 1 — 4
