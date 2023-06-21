Trevor Darisse's football career was over, he was sure of it.
He was convinced he was done when he played his final game for Salem High in November, and he was even more certain when the rosters for the CHaD All-Star football game was announced -- and he wasn't on it.
And it was a painful end.
"After my final game with Salem was over, I was confident my football career came to an end," said Darisse. "I love this sport so much, so it really hurt ending my senior season the way it did. It hurt that I wasn't going be able to play this sport ever again."
That was, until he received a text last Friday.
The East squad was in need of a lineman for the CHaD (Children's Hospital at Dartmouth) All-Star Game, so East line coach Steve Abraham -- who is also Salem High's head coach -- called upon his former Blue Devil.
Now, the 6-foot-1, 270-pound Darisse will take the field one final time, in Friday night's 14th Annual ChaD Game at Saint Anselm College (Manchester, N.H.) Kickoff is at 6 p.m.
"When I first got the text from coach Abraham, it was a roller coaster of emotions," said Darisse, who will be Salem's lone representative. "I didn't think I was ever going to play football again, but I knew that if the opportunity to play one more game were to happen, I wouldn't pass on it. Although it was very last minute, I knew I wanted to play in this ChaD game without a doubt."
Abraham is happy to work with Darisse one final time.
"It really is a story of perseverance," said Abraham. "It goes to show, you never know when something is going to go your way. A week ago he would have been a spectator. He came here in good shape, and now he's really going to help us on defense and special teams."
A three-year letterman and two-year starter for the Blue Devils, Darisse was on the radar when the initial CHaD roster was selected. But it wasn't until practice started last week that Darisse's name found itself back in the equation.
"He was originally a backup if we needed a player," said Abraham. "We were thin on the line, and (East and Londonderry head coach Jimmy) Lauzon asked me, 'What about your No. 66?' I texted Trevor on Friday and asked if he could come to the Saturday practice. He said, 'It's going to be the last time I put the pads on.' He looked great from the start. He's going to help us a lot."
While he hadn't played football in seven months, Darisse jumped at the chance.
"When I got the opportunity to play in this game, I took it without hesitation," he said. "I needed to make sure I could get work off for the week of practices and the game, and had a few questions for coach Abraham, but after that, I was at the practice the next morning ready to go!"
And while he was a bit rusty, his football knowledge came rushing back.
"Surprisingly, everything came back fast," he said. "Before my first practice, I was expecting that I forgot all the football knowledge I knew. But when I started playing, it was second nature. I forgot to stretch on the first day I was there, which kind of set me back a little because. I wasn't that loose, but other than that I was right back in a three-point stance ready to go.
"It hurt (getting hit) and I was sore, but it was also a good feeling. My body is not completely in football condition right now, since the last time I was on the field was in early November. But football is a tough sport with tough players and a sport that becomes second nature when you have played for a while. Getting hit and hitting others got me back into football shape quickly."
Before he turns his full focus to training to become a licensed real estate agent, Darisse is ready to make a few more gridiron memories.
"It means a lot to play one last game of football," he said. "You don't think you'll miss something so much until it's gone, and that was football for me. At the end of the season, I didn't think I would miss football that much. I knew I would miss my teammates, coaches, and the memories created, but I didn't think I would miss football as much as I did. So that's why this one final game means a lot to me. One last chance to play with a crowd full of people and a for an awesome cause, it's a feeling like none other."
