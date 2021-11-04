LAWRENCE – A captain and two-way star got four stitches when a door unexpectedly opened during school hours, hitting him in the head, thus making him questionable for Friday night’s playoff tilt in Springfield.
Another top two-way player, three days after the last game, complained about a possible headache, putting him in concussion protocol until there is a full diagnosis.
And two men showed up on the practice field looking for someone, one of them wielding a knife.
That was just on Tuesday.
Welcome to Lawrence High football where hurdles seem to come out of nowhere even in the best of times.
But here we are, hours from their first state tournament football game against host Springfield Central at 7:15 p.m. and the Lancers say they are ready for bear.
“Is it the best situation? No,” said Lawrence High coach Rhandy Audate. “But these are the cards we are dealt. Honestly, if there wasn’t some drama, it wouldn’t feel right.”
This is one of the best Lawrence teams of the 21st century – behind the 2008 Lancers who were 7-4 – entering its Div. 1 playoff tilt at 4-4.
But this is not your average Lawrence or 4-4 team. The Lancers last three games have all been nail-biting losses – 36-33 to Lowell; 15-12 to Methuen; and 28-14 to Chelmsford.
Now everybody is 0-0 in November. Though, Springfield Central at 7-2 this season, is one of the better 0-0 teams in the state, ranked No. 5 in Div. 1.
“We know what we’re up against,” said coach Audate. “They’re very, very good, especially on offense. They scored 52 (in loss) to Central Catholic. They throw the ball on almost every down. We have to find a way to slow them down. But we have to focus on our game, and do what we do well.”
Lawrence is going to have to score to have a chance at winning. But that’s not out of the question with the Lancers scoring 27 or more points in five of their games.
The Lancers offense, with its multiple formations and motions, can cause problems for any team in the state.
The key is doing it for 48 minutes.
While watching a botched snap during Wednesday's practice, in the shotgun, Audate made a point.
“If we take a play or two off, Springfield Central will make us pay,” said Audate. “If that (bad snap) happens on Friday night, they can return it for a touchdown. We need to be on our game. We need to be thorough in our execution.”
Easier said than done with three starters not practicing all week and two possibly missing the game.
“A lot of teams have injuries at this point in the season and we seem to have more than normal,” said Audate. “But that doesn’t change our focus. We can still make some plays. We have to make some plays.”
One fun matchup will be Springfield Central’s top wideout, 6-foot-4 senior Joseph Griffin, a Boston College commit in 2022, going against 5-foot-11 junior Andy Medina at cornerback.
“Andy is equally great on offense and defense,” said Audate. “But this a chance for Andy to show how good he is with scouts watching. It’s exciting for all of us.”
Lawrence has more than its fair share of athletes who can make a difference, including quarterback Jayden Abreu, running backs Estarling Morales (also star linebacker) and Jayzius Perez, wide receiver Joenel Figueroa and slot-back Janiel Herrera.
This is Lawrence’s toughest game and longest road trip (two hours). But this might be Lawrence’s toughest team in over a decade.
“We’ve received some nice accolades this year and it’s appreciated,” said Audate. “Our guys aren’t done yet. The season still have a ways to go. But we understand what this game is about, what it means to our program.”
Game moved to 7:15 p.m.
Lawrence High's game at Springfield Central High has been moved from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.
Lawrence had a problem getting buses for the earlier time slot.
